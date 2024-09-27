An EFL club's sporting director has said he is expecting to sell a West Brom transfer target for a record fee, as the Baggies reportedly eye a move for him.

West Brom look to stay top of Championship

Carlos Corberan's side will once again go bouncing into this weekend's action top of the Championship, following a near-perfect start to the season. The only points they have dropped came at home at Leeds United last month, and they look primed for an automatic promotion push.

On Saturday lunchtime, West Brom make the trip to a Sheffield Wednesday side who haven't won since the opening day of the campaign, only drawing once in the league since then, suggesting that three more points for Corberan's men should be expected at Hillsborough.

There are doubts over Jayson Molumby's fitness going into the clash with the Owls, though, which will act as a concern, given his status as arguably one of the first names on the team sheet.

While things at the Hawthorns appear to be going very smoothly at present, it is also important that the club continue to look at potential new signings, and it looks as though they are keen on swooping for a prized player at an EFL club.

Sporting director could sell West Brom target for record fee

According to a new report from The Boot Room, West Brom are one of the clubs interested in signing Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon. Burnley, Norwich and Hull City are also in the mix to snap up the 23-year-old, and sporting director Jez George has admitted that a record move in the seven-figure range could happen.

"It’s about career progression and the right club. So, if the right club comes in with the right financial package for Ethan that could be life changing, quadrupling his wages, and it is an absolutely huge number for Lincoln City, then as a football club we have to look at that."

Erhahon may be plying his trade in League One currently, but he is a standout midfielder in the division and could be a great squad player for West Brom. During the Scot's six-year stint at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, manager Stephen Robinson heaped praise on his ability on the ball in tight areas.

“It’s when you land on the ball and the game’s in transition, then it’s about taking the pressure off yourself and using the ball. Ethan gives us that. That’s what we did in the last game when we beat them. We bought passes and took a bit of ownership of the game and it gets you higher up the pitch. It’s something he definitely brings to the table."

At 23, Erhahon has plenty more improving to do, and has arguably outgrown Lincoln at League One level, so West Brom should do all they can to beat others to his signature, having been capped by Scotland across three different youth age groups.