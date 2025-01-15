As Sporting CP show one attacking star the door this month, it's Nottingham Forest who could take full advantage to seal a bargain £8m deal for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

With the Premier League into the January transfer window, it's becoming clearer and clearer that Nottingham Forest haven't simply endured a solid run of form but they are, in fact, well on course to qualify for the Champions League if not more. Those at the City Ground will be trying their best to keep their feet on the ground, but that becomes increasingly difficult the more that a title race is merely mentioned - and rightly so.

Espirito Santo's side have been the side to watch this season and continue the trend of outsiders breaking into the so-called top six. Last season it was Aston Villa, the season before that it was Newcastle United. Now, in a throwback to some of the club's most historic moments, it's Nottingham Forest who are hoping to book a European tour.

The January transfer window could yet boost that pursuit too. Names such as Baris Alper Yilmaz have already been mentioned and now a former Premier League gem has seemingly entered Forest's radar.

According to Record as relayed by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are now plotting a move to sign Marcus Edwards, who Sporting are looking to move on immediately this month following disciplinary issues.

The Portuguese side are reportedly so desperate to show the winger the door that they're willing to accept an offer between €8-10m (£7-8m) rather than waiting on his hefty €60m (£51m) release clause this month.

Presenting Forest with quite the opportunity, those at the City Ground must consider whether to look past Edwards' recent ill-discipline and hand him the chance to finally make his mark on the Premier League having left Tottenham Hotspur as a young player.

"Agile" Edwards is worth the risk

Disciplinary issues will be a concern for Forest, but Edwards is among the category of talents who are worth the risk and the belief that any such problems are a blip on an otherwise impressive track record. In need of a fresh start, the 26-year-old could quickly play his part in a stunning season for Nuno's side and, in doing so, become one of the bargains of the window.

Described as "super agile" and a "creative winger" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Edwards was at his best for Sporting last season when he scored six goals and assisted another nine in all competitions. And whilst off-field problems have stood in his way of recreating that form in the current campaign, he still crucially has that quality in abundance.

As Forest push to create one of the biggest shocks in Premier League history, adding Edwards along the way for a bargain price certainly wouldn't be a bad idea at the City Ground.