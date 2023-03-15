Tottenham Hotspur have been making moves behind the scenes to sound out the possibility of making Thomas Tuchel their Antonio Conte successor at the end of the summer.

Is Conte definitely leaving Tottenham?

Nothing has been made official yet, however, there is an expectation around the north London club that the Italian manager will be leaving at the end of his contract.

It is believed Tottenham hold a clause in the 53-year-old's contract to extend his stay by another year, but there is the feeling neither party want to activate that extension.

With this in mind, the club are believed to have compiled a list of potential successors, so they do not endure another summer of searching as they did back in 2021.

And speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, insider Dean Jones has suggested the German - and former Chelsea - manager has been sounded out by the Lilywhites:

"Other names that I've heard, Tuchel, definitely somebody they would at least like to sound out here, and I think have been making moves behind the scenes to just sound out that situation."

Would Tuchel be a good option for Spurs?

One of the other reported options to potentially replace Conte is said to be Mauricio Pochettino who typically plays with a back four.

In comparison, Tuchel is known for playing a 3-4-2-1 formation which could be seen as similar to what Spurs currently play in demanding width from their wing-backs.

So in this sense, the German could potentially prove a seamless fit for the north London side considering they have invested in their options at wing-back with Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

However, it has become apparent Son Heung-min has struggled massively this season in this set-up with some suggesting it has been as a result of Ivan Perisic's attacking presence.

There certainly seems to be some positives and negative behind potentially bringing the former Chelsea man back to the Premier League with Spurs.

But it has to be questioned whether the job would even appeal to Tuchel who would arrive on the back of jobs at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea where funds may have been slightly more available.

And as The Athletic have reported, there could be more appealing jobs in Germany and Spain that could potentially arise for the 49-year-old over the coming months.