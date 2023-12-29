Tottenham Hotspur's mini-revival unravelled on the south coast last night, with Ange Postecoglou's injury-hit side succumbing to Brighton & Hove Albion's unrelenting pressure and falling to a 4-2 defeat in the Premier League.

Spurs have been largely impressive this season but have found the medical room to sit at the crux of their problems, with key personnel falling like flies to preclude the sustainment of a credible title charge.

Tottenham remain within touching distance of the top four at the campaign's midpoint and will view the forthcoming transfer window as an apt time to strengthen the ranks, but, nonetheless, Postecoglou will be disappointed by the poor performances of several stars.

Dejan Kulusevski's game vs Brighton by numbers

Dejan Kulusevski has been sensational for the lion's share of the 2023/24 campaign, scoring five goals and supplying two assists in the English top-flight, but he flattered to deceive at the AMEX stadium on an occasion that called for leadership and inspiration.

As per Sofascore, the Swede took 59 touches and completed 87% of his passes on the night, but failed to harness the crispness and sharpness that has been at the heart of his individual success this year, wayward with all five of his attempted crosses and failing with both dribbles.

The 23-year-old also took just one off-target shot all evening, making one key pass but failing to assert himself in a crucial midfield battle and winning only two of his eight contested duels, also committing the foul for Joao Pedro's first penalty after carelessly tugging on Danny Welbeck's shirt.

Branding him with a 5/10 match rating, football.london's Alasdair Gold was particularly scathing in his assessment, commenting: 'Gifted Brighton a penalty by grabbing Welbeck's shirt in the box and earned himself the fifth yellow card of the season that means he misses the match against Bournemouth. His tackle set up the play for Veliz's goal and the Swede took Dunk's studs to his ankle in the process.'

He was lively though and attempted to make things happen, indeed setting up one of Richarlison's offside goals and pressuring late on to spark the unsuccessful, if spirited, comeback into life.

Emerson Royal's performance vs Brighton

Postecoglou deserves plaudits for his ingenuity and inspiration in implementing his vision as he sees fit, discarding the buzzing disaccord of onlookers and maintaining that the cogs, as has already been the case, will click with constancy.

While, in many regards, this is the case, the defeat against Brighton was final confirmation that Emerson Royal must not be fielded as a centre-half again.

Cristian Romero is sidelined for five weeks and Micky van de Ven remains out after his own injury in November, but with Eric Dier and youngster Alfie Dorrington both languishing on the bench, one wonders whether this obstinate approach to field natural right-back Emerson as natural left-back Ben Davies' partner in the centre of the backline is going to work.

So far, it hasn't, and against the Seagulls, the Brazilian was left rather hot under the collar after struggling to stifle the hosts' - namely Joao Pedro's - threat.

Emerson did win eight of his 16 duels and completed 92% of his passes, though was dribbled past twice and failed to emit the kind of calmness and control that a centre-back should provide for an ambitious outfit such at Tottenham.

Gold gave him a 4/10 score but did acknowledge the fact that he is performing gallantly in an unnatural role, saying: 'Looked like a full-back trying to play at centre-back, which to be fair to him is exactly what he is. It just didn't work on this occasion as he struggled with Porro in dealing with Pedro.'

It didn't work, and while Spurs' preferred defensive axis is currently marooned on the periphery, the defeat against Brighton will have told Postecoglou that he might need to look for an alternative solution.