Tottenham Hotspur have placed the recent five-match slide in the Premier League firmly behind them by responding with two convincing victories in succession.

Despite a raft of injuries and suspensions, Ange Postecoglou's side will still be confident that they can defeat an in-form Everton team at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this afternoon, with three points certain to move them ahead of Manchester City in fourth place, temporarily at least.

Should a positive result be achieved then it will be crucial that Dejan Kulusevski is performing at the standard that has captured the awe of the Spurs support across recent weeks.

Dejan Kulusevski's stats this season

Kulusevski ebbed and flowed from form last season but has made some remarkable progress this term, currently boasting five goals and two assists in the Premier League.

Not a bad return, but direct contributions do not tell the full story for Kulusevski, who is a non-stop running machine and an absolute menace for opposition defenders, averaging 2.3 key passes and 4.3 ball recoveries per game and completing 83% of his passes.

Sky Sports' Jamie Weir has been particularly impressed by his recent performances, saying: "Dejan Kulusevski really is a special special player. Works so hard, covers every blade of grass. Hell of an engine on him, and just so much heart."

While James Maddison's ongoing injury absence has been a big setback for Postecoglou's Spurs revolution, Kulusevski is producing increasingly influential efforts, and he will be sure to have his say against Everton.

While the 23-year-old might be the creative engine, it could be Richarlison who plays the most important part this afternoon, with the Brazilian firing himself into form across recent weeks.

Richarlison could dismantle Everton

It's fair to say that Richarlison hasn't been great since signing for Tottenham from Everton for £60m in 2022, only scoring one goal across the duration of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

But he clearly welcomed Postecoglou's summer appointment and demonstrated discernible improvements, with a return of five goals and three assists from 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old ranks among the top 7% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 6% for tackles, the top 7% for interceptions and the top 1% for blocks per 90, highlighting his creative threat and the defensive contribution that has prompted Spurs reporter Alasdair Gold to dub him a "nuisance" for rival players.

Returning from groin surgery at the end of November, Richarlison has been shifted back to a centre-forward role and has responded with a couple of excellent displays, scoring three times from two matches.

This rekindled Midas touch in front of goal will be important against a resilient Everton backline, and the menacing Richarlison will only be too happy to score at his former club's expense.

With Kulusevski and Heung-min Son pulling the strings behind him, the 5 foot 10 Richarlison could produce another sublime goalscoring display to continue a budding resurgence that could pay dividends for the Lilywhites down the line.