Tottenham Hotspur failed to build on their 2-1 home victory against Luton Town at the weekend, following what was a frustrating display last night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side travelled to the London Stadium, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by stubborn West Ham United.

It was an evening where both defences got the better of the attackers despite both teams conceding, as shown by the Hammers’ 1.16 xG and Spurs’ 0.96.

Nevertheless, Spurs took the lead early on, but they were back to square one just fifteen minutes later, with Kurt Zouma converting from a corner before the 20th minute.

The rest of the tie saw the Lilywhites dominate the ball, and Brennan Johnson prove to be a handful once again, but there was one individual who was even better than the forward.

Brennan Johnson’s performance in numbers

Welsh star Johnson proved to be the difference-maker in the Spurs attack once again after essentially setting up both goals against the Hatters at the weekend, which earned him a place in the starting lineup.

Clearly, the 22-year-old didn’t disappoint, scoring the opener within five minutes, drifting inside from the right to tap home a Timo Werner low cross into an open net.

Johnson was a threat throughout, having two shots, completing two dribbles, and making one key pass, while also producing some dangerous crosses that a true centre forward would have taken advantage of.

The Evening Standard handed Johnson a 7/10 rating for his 89-minute performance, stating that he 'continued his hot streak' but despite all the above, he wasn’t the most influential on the field.

Destiny Udogie’s statistics against West Ham

Destiny Udogie made his 26th Premier League appearance of the season last night against David Moyes’ side, where he played a key role in nullifying the hosts' attack.

It was yet another complete showing by the Italian left-back who was tasked with keeping Jarrod Bowen quiet, which he did rather successfully based on the fact that the winger only won three of his ten duels.

Just like the number 22, The Evening Standard also gave Udogie a 7/10 rating, which was the joint-second-best score in the entire team.

However, as you can see from the table below, it could be argued that Udogie was worthy of the Player of the Match award, with his complete skillset on display.

Udogie vs West Ham Stats Udogie Clearances 4 Tackles 3 Duels won 8 Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 3 Touches 82 Pass accuracy 89% Shots on target 1 Via Sofascore

The number 38 provided defensive security on the left flank from the first minute to the last, making four clearances and three tackles, but what was most impressive was the fact that he wasn’t dribbled past once, unlike Pedro Porro, who was dribbled past three times.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old won eight duels, including seven of his ten ground duels, which proves that he won his individual battles frequently and dealt with the physicality of West Ham.

Udogie was also technically secure, taking 82 touches and making 47 passes with an accuracy of 89%. The former Udinese ace also won three fouls and completed one dribble, with his ability to get out of tight spaces helping the side maintain control.

Overall, it was nearly the perfect night for Udogie, with only a win missing from a very complete performance, which has just become the norm for the youngster.