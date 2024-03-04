As Daniel Levy looks set to give a huge vote of confidence to Ange Postecoglou in the transfer market this summer, it appears that one of their top targets would only join for a huge salary package.

Spurs' search for depth in attack

Whilst the Postecoglou revolution at Tottenham Hotspur has been swift and effective, there is still a lot of work to do to get Spurs ready to compete with the Premier League's title chasers.

Postecoglou has brought free-flowing attacking football to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium however, it feels as if improvements in attack are essential to take Spurs to the next level. Just three players have scored over five goals for the Lilywhites this season with injuries to James Maddison and Brennan Johnson leaving their attack lacking energy at times.

It has previously been reported that Spurs have expressed an interest in Premier League duo Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze however, it has now transpired that Levy and co may need to break the bank to secure the services of one of their targets.

Spurs will have to spend big to sign Eze

According to TeamTalk, Spurs have been told that they will have to offer a bumper contract to Eberechi Eze if they are to secure the services of the 25-year-old. The outlet reports that the North London outfit would need to offer a minimum of £120,000 per week across a five-year deal for Eze to be open to signing.

This would represent a major pay rise for the Englishman who is currently earning a modest £47,000 a year at Crystal Palace, as well as the opportunity for him to play European football. On top of spending almost £30million on Eze's wages, Levy would have to fork out a £50million transfer fee to tempt the midfielder to make the short journey across London, meaning Eze's openess to sign depends on the chairman splashing out over £80m in total.

Levy may have been tempted to throw his hat into the ring for Eze after the midfielder scored an excellent freekick against Spurs at the weekend, taking his tally to six goals in the league this season.

Whilst Levy would have to spend uncharacteristically big to get the deal over the line, Spurs would be signing a quality player if Eze was to make the move to North London. Since making the move to Palace, Eze has provided 21 goals and 12 assists for the Eagles, becoming an integral part of the team. Suffering multiple injury setbacks during his time in South London, Eze has always bounced back with aplomb, earning praise from former manager Patrick Viera for his resilience. The Frenchman told the press he was "really pleased, Eze in that action showed his talent".

"People forget sometimes that he was injured for quite a while last year and he’s getting to his best. What he needs now is to play games, I think today he was a different class.”

With Spurs' need for depth in attack evident and Eze one of the league's most exciting players, it would be a match made in heaven if Levy can get the deal over the line regardless of what it will cost.