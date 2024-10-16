After Tottenham's 3-2 defeat to Brighton a week and a half ago, Ange Postecoglou likely welcomed the international break.

However, things are now done and dusted. Phew. Truth be told, it wasn't the most boring of seasonal lulls with plenty of thrills and spills from the England camp.

It's a rarity there's much drama outside of a major tournament but drama we got with the Three Lions tasting defeat to Greece without their talisman and Spurs' all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Lee Carsley didn't want the job and once his interim tenure is done, is set to be replaced by German Thomas Tuchel. Whatever next?

A host of Tottenham players will be hoping to get into the side under Tuchel, not least star striker Dominic Solanke. Can he, will he emulate Kane? Time will tell.

He did come off the bench in that defeat to the Greeks but didn't have too much time to make an impact, partnered in a two with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Spurs during the international break

So, Postecoglou's merry band of men have come through this pause of club action relatively unscathed. There was a knock for Brennan Johnson in Wales' 2-2 draw with Iceland but he did score in that match, firing home from a matter of inches out to make it seven goals in his last seven appearances for club and country.

There was also a dominating performance from right-back Pedro Porro who deputised for the injured Dani Carvajal.

Against Serbia on Tuesday night, a game the Euro 2024 champions won 3-0, Porro was exceptional, having amassed a whopping 114 touches, played six key passes and won five of his seven duels. For context, no player on the pitch had more touches or more key passes. Not a bad night's work indeed.

For his defensive colleague, Micky van de Ven, he did not cover himself in too much glory during the Netherlands' 1-0 defeat to Germany on Monday.

His failed clearance led to the game's only goal and was subsequently criticised by sections of the Dutch media, including former Spurs ace Rafael van der Vaart.

"Micky van de Ven.. it's all well and good but he ain't no Virgil van Dijk, of course we miss him."

Despite the defender's woes, there was a player at the opposite end of the pitch who starred. It wasn't in the same game but he did have a far greater break than the Dutch star.

That player is forgotten man Dane Scarlett.

Dane Scarlett's performances for England U21

It doesn't feel too long ago that Scarlett was being billed as someone capable of becoming the heir to Kane's throne at Tottenham.

Alas, a number of loan spells haven't quite gone according to plan for a young striker who found the net on 23 occasions in 23 matches for the club's U18 side.

Now 20, the Hotspur Way graduate still has plenty of time to grow into his skin but he must start performing on a more consistent basis in order to make it. He scored just six times on loan at Portsmouth, failed to find a goal at Ipswich and is currently goalless in six games on loan at Championship club Oxford United this season.

However, he returned to form in fine fashion for England U21s on Tuesday evening. No Carsley no problem was seemingly the message as the Three Lions' top youth side demolished Azerbaijan 7-0.

Defenders Charlie Cresswell and Callum Doyle sent England into a two goal lead before Manchester City's James McAttee found a third and Nottingham Forest's Elliott Anderson added a fifth either side of an own goal.

Scarlett - England U21 vs Azerbaijan U21 Minutes played 30 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots 2 Dribble attempts 1/1 Touches 8 Accurate passes 2/2 (100%) Duels won 1/1 Stats via Sofascore.

It was then up to Scarlett and Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson to finish proceedings. The Tottenham academy star was only introduced as a substitute in the 60th minute but made a mighty fine impact, not only scoring but supplying an assist too.

To make matters even more impressive, Scarlett completed 100% of his passes and won his one and only duel.

The calibre of opposition must be taken into consideration but it was brilliant to see the young forward back among the goals either way. Here's hoping he rediscovers himself back at Oxford now.