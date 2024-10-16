Tottenham Hotspur endured a tough final outing before the ongoing international break, losing 3-2 to Brighton despite holding a two-goal lead at the break.

The absence of Premier League football has undoubtedly given boss Ange Postecoglou an opportunity to mull over the embarrassing defeat, conjuring a plan to avoid such a result in the future.

Before the loss on the South Coast, Spurs were enjoying a five-game winning run, but it all came to a crashing end, either the supporters hoping that the result doesn’t derail their Champions League aspirations.

However, the international fixtures over the last few days have prevented Postecoglou from working with his side ahead of the return of club football this weekend.

It has allowed some players to star for their respective nations, potentially helping them arrive back in North London full of confidence ahead of the derby meeting with West Ham United.

Spurs' best players on international duty

Striker Dominic Solanke has already found the back of the net three times for Spurs since his club-record move this summer, allowing him to finally become part of the England national team.

The 27-year-old received his first call-up in seven years and whilst not starting the meeting with Greece last week, the forward did lay on the assist for Jude Bellingham, as Lee Carsley’s side fell to defeat at Wembley.

The international break couldn’t have come at a worse time for winger Brennan Johnson, after his career-best run of scoring in six consecutive games for Postecoglou’s side.

However, the Welsh star has continued his personal run, scoring in the 2-2 draw with Iceland and taking his run to seven games for club and country.

Full-back Pedro Porro has been handed a regular starting role for Spain during this round of fixtures after Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury - with the Spurs ace taking his opportunity with both hands.

The 25-year-old was hugely impressive on Tuesday night, registering an assist and helping the European Champions keep a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Serbia.

However, despite the aforementioned trio’s impressive performances, one other first-team star excelled last night - producing some mind-boggling stats in the process.

Spurs ace stars on the international stage

Midfielder Pape Sarr had already impressed at club level so far during the 2024/25 campaign, registering two goals and one assist - with both of his strikes coming in the Europa League.

He didn’t start the latest defeat to Brighton, coming on as a 79th-minute substitute, but the international break has allowed the 22-year-old to star for Senegal, producing some incredible figures in their 1-0 win over Malawi on Tuesday.

Sarr featured for the entirety of the victory, registering a whopping total of 102 touches and completing 65 passes at a completion rate of 91%.

Pape Sarr's stats for Senegal against Malawi Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 102 Passes completed 65/71 (92%) Key passes 3 Dribbles completed 7/12 Duels won 17 Tackles won 3 Interceptions made 2 Stats via Sofascore

He also completed seven dribbles as he played a huge role in progressing the play in possession, but it was his numbers out of possession that caught the eye.

The midfielder won a staggering 17 duels during the victory, whilst also completing three tackles and making two interceptions - playing a vital role at the heart of the Senegal side.

Such figures will give the youngster a huge confidence boost ahead of the return to club football in the coming days, doing his chances of a start under Postecoglou no harm.

Sarr’s display showcased how capable he is as a box-to-box option, providing that solidity that the Spurs midfielder looked to have lacked before the recent international break.