Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be among a raft of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Leeds United star, Tyler Adams, with manager Ange Postecoglou seemingly keen to strengthen his midfield ranks before the end of the window.

How much would Tyler Adams cost?

According to 90min, the Lilywhites are one of the top-flight sides who are 'keeping tabs' on the 24-year-old's current situation at Elland Road, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion also showing an interest in the American maestro.

As per the report, Tottenham's London rivals, Chelsea, are perhaps attempting to steal a march on those other suitors having made 'contact' regarding a potential summer deal, with Leeds having seemingly accepted that the former RB Leipzig man will depart following the club's drop into the Championship.

The piece adds that the New York native - who made the move to Yorkshire on a £15m deal last summer - is set to be available for just £25m this time around due to the presence of a release clause in his existing contract.

How good is Tyler Adams?

That apparent interest in the 5 foot 9 ace has come amid reports that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to be allowed to depart before the end of the window, with the Denmark international looking likely to seal a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid over the coming weeks.

Prior reports had indicated earlier on in the summer that the north Londoners were open to offers for the 27-year-old, with Postecoglou seemingly keen to take his midfield in a different direction despite Hojbjerg having been a crucial figure under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Having missed just five Premier League games over the last three seasons, the former Southampton man has evidently been a key cog in the centre of the park of late, albeit with there a chance for Daniel Levy to land a potential upgrade with the signing of Adams.

Even despite missing a fair chunk of last term through injury, the United States international still ranked fourth in the division for tackles made (89) as a sign of his defensive dominance in front of the back four, with Hojbjerg, meanwhile, placing 62nd after making just 56 tackles in total.

That difference in quality can also be seen by the fact that Adams averaged a remarkable 5.2 tackles and interceptions per game from his 24 league outings, while the current Tottenham man averaged just three tackles and interceptions per game from his 35 top-flight appearances.

Unsurprisingly lauded as "aggressive" and a "tackling machine" by pundit Kevin Campbell, the £55k-per-week asset also won 57% of his total duels as a further sign of that ball-winning prowess, with that again ahead of what Hojbjerg achieved in 2022/23 (53%).

That would suggest that if Postecoglou is looking for a figure who can protect the backline and provide an effective, defensive screen then Adams could well be the man for the job, with the American likely to allow Spurs' attacking talents the freedom to shine higher up the pitch.

Although at present it does appear that a move to Stamford Bridge looks more likely for the 36-cap ace, if Levy were to produce a late hijack it could be a particularly astute piece of business.