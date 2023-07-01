Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in a move for Fulham defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to strengthen his centre-back ranks this summer.

What's the latest on Adarabioyo to Tottenham?

According to respected insider Alasdair Gold, writing on Twitter, the north Londoners are seemingly keeping tabs on the 25-year-old amid their search for a new central defender: "Understand Tosin Adarabioyo remains high on Spurs' list of potential central defender moves this summer after some extensive scouting last season."

In his attached piece for football.london, Gold went on to add that the Lilywhites are 'weighing up' a move for the 6 foot 5 sensation after monitoring his progress over an extended period of time, albeit with a raft of clubs across Europe also interested in the one-time Manchester City asset.

The piece adds that the former England youth international is being considered alongside the likes of Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven in the quest to bolster the backline, although Adarabioyo is likely to prove a cheaper option as he has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Should Tottenham sign Adarabioyo?

As Gold's report noted, it is Bayer Leverkusen star, Tapsoba who is Ange Postecoglou's 'main central defensive target' at present, although the signing of Adarabioyo - who made 25 Premier League appearances last season - could represent a dream alternative having already proven himself in English football.

The towering asset has seemingly been tipped for big things ever since emerging through the youth ranks at the Etihad, with City boss Pep Guardiola having said of his talents back in 2016: "He is fast, strong in the air, and has the quality to look forward behind the line for the next pass."

Also dubbed "immense" by former boss Tony Mowbray during his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers in the 2019/20 campaign Adarabioyo was particularly impressive for the Cottagers last season amid their return to the top-flight, with his 6.89 average match rating the sixth-highest among his teammates.

The Manchester native offers a real dominant presence in the heart of the defence having won 69% of his aerial duels in 2022/23, with that a far better record than what Tapsoba achieved during his 33 Bundesliga outings (56%).

While the latter man is particularly adept at playing out from the back - as he ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for progressive passes at an average of 5.76 per 90 - Adarabioyo is no slouch in that regard, having averaged only slightly lower at 4.10 per 90 across the last 365 days.

With the Fulham man clearly comfortable on the ball as well as being an imposing asset defensively, he could offer an all-round package to Postecoglou and co, hence why the £40k-per-week menace could represent a possible bargain alternative to Tapsoba this summer.