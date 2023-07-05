Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be stepping up their interest in Fulham defender, Tosin Adarabioyo as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to overhaul his centre-back ranks this summer.

What's the latest on Adarabioyo to Tottenham?

According to journalist Santi Aouna, the Lilywhites are seemingly ready to make an approach for the 25-year-old in the near future, with the former England youth international potentially set to be up for grabs with his current contract set to expire next year.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "Tottenham will ma[k]e action over Tosin Adarabioyo. The Spurs are expected to contact Fulham this week to know the conditions and terms of a permanent transfer. Many clubs are interested".

This follows a previous claim from football.london's Alasdair Gold, with the respected source revealing that the former Manchester City asset - who has been valued at around €15m (£13m) - is "high on Spurs' list" of centre-back targets.

Will Tottenham sign Adarabioyo this summer?

As Gold has also revealed, Postecoglou is believed to be plotting to sign at least two new central defenders ahead of next season, with the north Londoners set to decide between a move for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven or Bayer Leverkusen ace, Edmond Tapsoba.

At present, the belief is that the Premier League outfit are closing in on a £30m deal to prise Van de Ven from Germany, with there a potential for Tapsoba's £50m fee to prove something of an obstacle.

The bargain addition of Adarabioyo instead of the latter man could then prove to be an astute move, particularly with the 6 foot 5 rock also providing the benefit of his homegrown status, as well as his prior experience in English football.

The "highly rated" giant - as hailed by journalist Fabrizio Romano - could prove to be a fine partner to Van de Ven at N17 moving forward, with that left-foot, right-foot combination potentially set to help ease the club's defensive woes, having shipped 63 league goals last term.

Noted for his "extreme speed" - according to Wolfsburg’s managing director, Marcel Schäfer - Van de Ven also represents an ideal fit due to his ability to play out from the back, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons among his European peers.

While also a towering presence at 6 foot 4, the 22-year-old Dutchman does not appear to be the most dominant presence in the heart of the backline, however, showcased by the fact that he ranks in just the bottom 4% for aerial duels won.

That could be where Adarabioyo comes in, with the one-time Blackburn Rovers loanee far more of a commanding figure as he ranks in the top 24% in that regard, as well as in the top 2% for clearances made, showcasing his knack for sniffing out danger.

Although the Manchester-born powerhouse is far less likely to carry the ball out from the back - as he ranks in just the top 39% for progressive carries and only the top 43% for successful take-ons - the £40k-per-week asset is certainly no slouch in possession, illustrated by the fact that he ranks in the top 23% for progressive passes.

As such, the differing strengths and traits of the two men could then make them a dream duo for Postecoglou to work with next term, with the former Celtic boss needing to strongly consider firming up his interest in the impressive Adarabioyo.