Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among those interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister this summer, with the Argentina international looking likely to secure a summer exit from the Amex.

What's the latest on Mac Allister to Spurs?

According to 90min, the Lilywhites - as well as both Newcastle United and Chelsea - have 'registered their interest' in the 24-year-old, albeit with Liverpool currently the frontrunners in the race for his signature.

The former Argentinos Juniors ace only signed a new long-term deal on the south coast earlier in the campaign, although the report suggests that the player's representatives are 'working hard' to find a suitable next club for the highly-coveted asset.

As the piece also notes, a move within the Premier League is set to be the most likely move for the 5 foot 9 sensation, with the playmaker said to be valued at more than £70m heading into the summer window.

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Spurs?

While the priority at present for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be on finding a permanent successor to Antonio Conte, the Englishman will also need to consider potential new recruits ahead of next season, with Mac Allister likely to be a dream, Premier League-ready target for the north London outfit.

The midfield maestro has enjoyed a stellar campaign to date to help steer the Seagulls into European qualification contention, having scored ten goals and provided two assists in 30 games in all competitions.

The £50k-per-week ace notably came to wider attention, however, after proving something of a "revelation" during his country's World Cup success in 2022, as per talent scout Jacek Kulig, having started six of the seven games in Qatar.

For Spurs, it would not be the first time that they have snapped up an Argentine midfielder off the back of tasting World Cup glory, with club legend Ossie Ardiles having made the move to England in 1978 after also helping guide the South American giants to success in that summer's edition on home soil.

While unlike Mac Allister, the iconic ace had only featured in his homeland prior to making the move to north London, he subsequently went on to enjoy a glorious decade at N17, winning the FA Cup on two occasions as well as the UEFA Cup in 1984.

The 70-year-old - who made 311 appearances for the club across all competitions in that ten-year spell - mirrored Mac Allister in also shining in a central midfield berth for both club and country, establishing himself as a real cult figure among Spurs supporters.

While the Brighton gem would have to go some way to be able to emulate the success of his compatriot, the hope for Levy and co would be that the emerging superstar could follow in the great Ardiles' footsteps and become a central figure for the long haul at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.