Tottenham Hotspur have never had it so good as they did during Mauricio Pochettino’s reign between 2014 and 2019.

During that spell, Spurs reached a League Cup final and the Champions League final, while establishing themselves as one of the best sides in the Premier League, finishing outside the top four just once between 2015 and 2019.

The Argentinian built a solid team that perhaps could count themselves unlucky to not win a major trophy during his spell in charge.

He did form one of the finest triumvirates in the club’s recent history, however, as Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dele Ali all thrived under Pochettino.

Kane went from plucky academy talent to one of the best strikers in the world, while Pochettino also managed to bring out the best in Son and Alli during his time managing the pair.

Ange Postecoglou can now only call upon the services of the South Korean star, as both Kane and Alli have since departed the North London side.

Under the inspired leadership of the former Southampton manager, Alli registered 103 goal contributions, while Kane and Son registered 196 and 110 respectively, clearly proving how good Pochettino was for the trio.

The club haven’t had three players quite link up in the final third like those three, something which Ange will be desperate to do sooner rather than later.

He could turn to some of the club's hottest young talent to solve that problem. Here's three players vying to be Tottenham's next superstars...

1 Mikey Moore – the next Harry Kane

Kane had to bide his time during his early years at Spurs, going out on several loans before finally grabbing his chance during the 2014/15 season under Pochettino and finally utilising his talents.

Mikey Moore is certainly built similarly to the England icon, showcasing a keen eye for goal during his appearances for the U18 side since the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

For the U18 age group, Moore has been deployed as both a left-winger and centre-forward, scoring 19 goals in just 24 matches, along with chipping in with 13 assists, not a bad set of numbers for a 17-year-old.

During the U17 European Championship, the teenager scored four goals in four games for England, grabbing an assist too, as he demonstrated his qualities on the international stage.

Ange clearly has high hopes for Moore as he gave him his senior debut towards the end of last season, bringing on the teenager in games against Manchester City and Sheffield United, offering him the opportunity to play for the senior side.

With the club in four competitions this term, expect plenty more chances for the young forward as the season progresses.

2 Wilson Odobert – the next Heung-min Son

The Frenchman began his career at Paris Saint-Germain, emerging through the youth system as one of their most promising wingers.

Across 30 games for the U19 and Youth League sides in 2021/22, Odobert scored 19 times and registered four assists, which gave him all the confidence needed to flourish during a loan spell with Troyes the season after.

This allowed him to seal a move to Burnley last summer. Despite the fact they were relegated, Odobert still managed to score three goals and grab three assists, which attracted attention from Spurs.

The North London side splashed out £25m to bring him to the club, which looked like it was going to be an investment for the future.

Odobert vs Son in the PL 23/24 Metric Son Odobert Goals 17 3 Assists 10 2 Key passes per game 2 1.1 Successful dribbles per game 1.1 1.8 Shots per game 2.4 1.7 Big chances created 20 7

Last term, the 19-year-old created seven big chances in the Premier League, while also averaging 1.1 key passes and succeeding with 1.8 dribbles per game.

These statistics could eventually see him become the ideal heir for Son in the Spurs starting XI, as his potential, noticeably in possession of the ball, is limitless.

Despite playing only 66 minutes for his new club, Odobert has still managed to make one key pass and succeed with two dribbles in their win over Everton recently.

Pressure shouldn’t be placed on his shoulders right now, but if the French gem can settle in and hit the ground running, Spurs may have another talented winger on their hands.

3 Lucas Bergvall – the next Dele Alli

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder joined Spurs this summer having initially agreed a deal to sign for the London side back in February from Djurgarden in the Swedish top flight.

His spell with the club clearly attracted plenty of attention as he scored nine times and chipped in with six assists across all competitions and these sorts of numbers could certainly see the teenager emerging as a player similar to Alli at Spurs. Out of sorts now, the England international is cut from a similar cloth, both capable of finding the net and assisting teammates on a regular basis.

Such is his immense promise and wonderful pre-season, Bergvall has been called up to the Sweden national side for the very first time, signifying that Ange has a prodigious talent at his disposal.

The youngster looked bright on his first appearance for the club, coming on for the final 12 minutes against Leicester City in the first Premier League match of the season.

Despite his limited chance to shine, Bergvall still managed to make a key pass and created a big chance, while finishing the game with a 96% pass success rate and succeeding with two of his three dribbles.

A promising debut indeed, and it gives Ange an indication of what he could expect in the near future.

This trio of young talents could begin to make an impression in the first-team squad throughout the 2024/25 campaign, giving the boss plenty of options to call upon.

While they may not live up to the reputation of Kane, Son and Alli, the three players are among some of the finest prodigies the club has had in a few years and look like a fine crop of young talents.