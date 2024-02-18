There has been much to get excited over down at N17 this season, with Tottenham Hotspur shaping themselves nicely under Ange Postecoglou despite irritating obstacles, injuries and suspensions being a core part of the narrative since the summer.

But Saturday's 2-1 defeat against travelling Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League spun a hard truth: Spurs are still marred by inconsistency and unless it is sorted hopes of Champions League qualification may well fade away.

Still, Postecoglou's project is in its primitive stage and there have been signs of progress that speak of the Australian's aptness in the dugout, implementing a free-flowing match plan while marrying into chairman Daniel Levy's transfer strategy, with many exciting acquisitions already made.

While there have been some great purchases (James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, stand up), there's no hiding from the fact that last season's dismal finish caused Harry Kane to leave for pastures new.

Spurs' sale of Harry Kane

Tottenham have ebbed and flowed for a number of years but Kane has remained a staunch servant throughout the good times and bad, but after languishing to an eighth-placed Premier League finish last season and still awaiting a first taste of silverware as a professional, the England captain draped the curtain.

Bayern Munich were only too willing to hand the 30-year-old a platform, with Kane completing a £100m transfer last August, ending an iconic journey that secured legend status in Tottenham's history, the club's record scorer with 278 strikes from 430 matches.

The Bundesliga champions might be struggling this term but Kane has certainly taken to life in Germany well, scoring 28 goals and supplying eight assists from 29 matches in all competitions.

While Heung-min Son and Richarlison have been providing Spurs with the free-scoring goods this season, Kane's exit has left a hole and it is one not easily replaced.

Premier League All-time Top Scorers # Player Apps Goals Strike rate 1. Alan Shearer 441 260 0.59 2. Harry Kane 320 213 0.67 3. Wayne Rooney 491 208 0.42 4. Andy Cole 414 187 0.45 5. Sergio Aguero 275 184 0.67 Source: Premier League

The £411k-per-week phenomenon rose through the youth ranks to establish himself as one of the Premier League's finest-ever forwards, so if Tottenham can repeat the trick and bring another academy player to the fore, it would only be a good thing.

The academy star who could replace Kane

Mikey Moore might be young, but he has the trappings of a dream Kane successor down the line.

How often has the Premier League witnessed a highly-touted starlet fall by the wayside when seeking to break into senior action? Tottenham boast a precocious crop of youth talent - Wayne Burnett's U21 outfit currently top the Premier League 2 with 11 wins and one draw from 12 fixtures - but not all will find success within the first-team.

Moore has not yet stepped up to U21 action but this can hardly be used against his favour, only 16 years of age and eclipsing expectations in Tottenham colours so far.

This season, Moore has incredibly posted 12 goals and seven assists from just ten appearances in the U18 Premier League, principally fielded as a centre-forward but placed on the wing and in a deeper role on occasion.

Hailed as a "superstar" by esteemed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the youngster has belied his tender years with some stunning finishing and game intelligence that has allowed him to find space and supplement teammates with frightening constancy.

It's going to be some time before the ace finds himself a regular presence in Tottenham's first-team but the innate ability is evidently there and it's only a matter of time before he graces the pitch, should his fine start continue.

A deadly goalscorer and an all-round star up front, Moore has the makings of a world-class forward such as Kane and might just be the most exciting prospect within Spurs' treasury of teenage talent.