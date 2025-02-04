It's been a bruising season for Tottenham Hotspur this year.

Ange Postecoglou's side have played some brilliant football here and there, but a torrent of injuries and general inconsistencies see them sitting 14th in the Premier League.

Fortunately, Daniel Levy and Co eventually took advantage of the transfer window and made a few signings to strengthen the squad.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Antonin Kinsky (Slavia Prague) £12.5m Matthew Craig (Mansfield) Loan Yang Min-hyeok (Gangwon) £3.3m Will Lankshear (West Brom) Loan Kevin Danso (Lens) Loan Yang Min-hyeok (QPR) Loan Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich) Loan

The first player through the door was 21-year-old shot-stopper Antonín Kinský. A few weeks later came experienced centre-back Kevin Danso, who was then followed by the deadline-day arrival of the incredibly exciting Mathys Tel.

However, some might say the club already had their own version of the Frenchman.

Why Spurs signed Tel

After it was revealed that Tel had rejected Spurs' initial offer late last week, it was a real surprise to find out that he'd changed his mind yesterday afternoon and was on his way to join the Lilywhites on a short-term loan deal with an option to buy at £45m.

Now, that is undoubtedly a lot of money to spend on a 19-year-old, but there are a likely a couple of reasons why Levy and Co opted to go through with it.

The first is that, when he was given a decent number of minutes by Bayern last season, he was utterly sublime, racking up a sensational tally of ten goals and six assists in 41 appearances, totalling just 1406 minutes.