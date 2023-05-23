Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still showing an interest in Sporting CP boss, Ruben Amorim, in their search for a new permanent manager, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest on Amorim to Tottenham?

As per 90min, the 38-year-old is believed still be in the frame to be named as the successor to Antonio Conte in north London, with Spurs said to be considering the Portuguese coach and ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique, despite the strong interest in Feyenoord's Arne Slot.

According to the report, the latter man has emerged as the 'favourite' for the role and is said to have told his current side that he is keen on the move to England, although both Enrique and Amorim 'have not been officially ruled out of the running'.

In the case of the Lisbon native, the former Braga head coach was also of interest to rivals Chelsea in recent months, albeit with Blues seemingly deciding to move for ex-Spurs man Mauricio Pochettino instead.

Would Amorim be a good appointment for Tottenham?

While it does look as if the aforementioned Slot is the frontrunner to fill the Lilywhites' managerial vacancy, in Amorim the Premier League outfit could also seemingly find a "great successor to Conte", according to writer Casey Evans.

Hailed as the "most exciting young manager in Europe" by The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke last year, the Sporting tactician has proven his credential's during his time in the Portuguese capital, winning the league title in the 2020/21 campaign.

Across his spells with both his current employers and at Braga, the up-and-coming coach has also claimed three Portuguese League Cups and one Portuguese Super Cup to date, ensuring that the emerging ace could well help to bring back a winning mentality to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Equally, while there may be a desire to move away from Conte's favoured, back three approach, the decision to move for Amorim - who also typically utilises a 3-4-3 formation - may favour the pool of players currently at N17, ensuring a potentially smooth transition to life under a new regime.

The "special manager" - as lauded by writer Zach Lowy - is yet to enjoy a taste of life outside of his homeland during his relatively brief managerial career thus far, although he has proven his worth on the European stage, after beating Conte's side in the Champions League earlier this season, as well as knocking out Arsenal in the Europa League round of 16.

Those two notable scalps showcased just why Amorim is rated as "one of the best" - according to Pep Guardiola - with it is easy to see why the Tottenham hierarchy still have the young coach under consideration as the managerial search hots up.