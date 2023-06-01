Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still showing an interest in Sporting CP boss, Ruben Amorim amid their protracted manager search, despite the rampant speculation surrounding Celtic's Ange Postecoglou.

What's the latest in Tottenham's manager search?

While recent reports have suggested that Spurs are set to "step up" their interest in Postecoglou, journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that Amorim remains a firm candidate to take charge at N17 next season.

Writing on Twitter, the respected insider stated: "#Tottenham bench: Ruben #Amorim - current #Sporting manager - is still fully in the race. #THFC appreciate his tactical module and idea of play.

"However, for the next Spurs coach a lot will depend on the choice of the new sporting director: evolving situation."

This comes amid a report from Football Insider which named the Portuguese coach alongside Postecoglou - and out-of-work boss Luis Enrique - as part of the Lilywhites' three-man shortlist for their vacant manager role.

Should Tottenham appoint Amorim?

For all the talk around the Hoops boss, the 57-year-old 'does not fit the profile of an up-and-coming coach, in the mould of Mauricio Pochettino in 2014, that Spurs had initially hoped to hire' - as per the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick - with the more youthful Amorim potentially set to represent a dream alternative.

The appointment of the 38-year-old - who has won the Primeira Liga title and three Portuguese League Cups in his managerial career to date - could also have the benefit of aiding Spurs in their pursuit of one of Sporting's key men - Manuel Ugarte.

As Galetti noted earlier this week, the north London outfit are believed to be competing with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain for the Uruguayan's signature, with the 22-year-old set to be available for a fee of around €60m (£53m) due to the presence of a release clause in his existing deal.

The Montevideo native has caught the eye after establishing himself as a truly destructive and dominant presence in the centre of the park in Lisbon, having emerged as a key figure in Amorim's four-man midfield of late.

A real "warrior" in the former Braga head coach's 3-4-3 set-up - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Ugarte has proven his ball-winning prowess after averaging 3.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game in the Portuguese top-flight this season, with that a far greater record than Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, for instance - with the Dane averaging just 1.6 tackles and 1.4 interceptions in the Premier League this term.

That quality was particularly evident when Amorim led his side to a 2-0 win over Antonio Conte's men in the Champions League back in September, with Ugarte winning seven of his ten total duels on the day.

It is no surprise then that the midfield machine is attracting interest from Europe's elite clubs, although the hope will be that the 6 foot sensation opts to follow his manager to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.