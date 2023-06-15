Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be among the clubs interested in sealing a summer move for Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat, according to reports in Spain.

What's the latest on Amrabat to Tottenham?

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Witness), the Lilywhites - as well as German giants Bayern Munich - are said to have joined the race for the 26-year-old's signature, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also eyeing said to be eyeing a move.

The report suggests that the Morocco international 'will leave' the Serie A outfit this summer after three seasons in Florence, with the midfielder currently having just a year left to run on his existing deal.

That expiring contract has ensured that - according to the report - the Netherlands-born maestro could be available for as little as €20m (£17m), hence the growing list of high-profile suitors.

Should Tottenham sign Amrabat?

The north Londoners' apparent interest in the former Club Brugge ace comes amid reports that new boss Ange Postecoglou could be ready to move on midfield everpresent, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, with The Sun claiming that the Danish destroyer is facing an 'uncertain' future at the club.

A further report from 90min has also suggested that the 27-year-old could be allowed to depart as he is not currently part of Postecoglou's thinking, despite having racked up 145 appearances in just three seasons at N17 since signing on a £15m deal from Southampton.

The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare had suggested previously that Hojbjerg could be one of the potential casualties of the change in the dugout, with the respected insider stating that the one-time Bayern Munich man is not a 'natural fit for either the No 6 or No 8 role' under the ex-Celtic coach.

As Eccleshare also noted, Postecoglou likes to deploy more of a playmaking figure at the base of the midfield who 'can drop deep, collect the ball from the centre-backs and spray ambitious passes to the full-backs and wingers', with Hojbjerg arguably more of a ball-winning presence, as he ranks in the top 20% among his European peers for interceptions made.

The signing of Amrabat could prove to be the solution that the Greek-Aussie will be craving in that pivot role, with the 6 foot 1 ace possessing that ability to dictate play as he ranks in the top 8% for progressive passes and the top 5% for pass completion - with the current Spurs man ranking in just the top 21% and the top 8% for those same two metrics, respectively.

Hailed as "criminally underrated" by journalist Muhammad Butt during the recent Europa Conference League meeting with West Ham United, the 48-cap rock showed his ability to 'spray' passes from deep in the build-up to his side's equaliser in that eventual showpiece defeat, having picked out teammate Nico Gonzalez with a delightful lofted pass, prior to Giacomo Bonaventura then duly dispatching the striker's knockdown.

Also described as a "monster" by journalist Carlo Garganese at the World Cup in Qatar, Amrabat would certainly be an astute addition for Postecoglou, particularly for that reported price of just £17m.

That signing would therefore mean that with Hojbjerg seemingly not the man for the job in that deep-lying role, the £100k-per-week must be ruthlessly shown the door.