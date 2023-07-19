For all the excitement surrounding the new Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham Hotspur, the recent 3-2 defeat to rivals West Ham United in the club's opening pre-season game has showcased that work still needs to be done in order for the Lilywhites to shake off last season's baggage.

In order to try and spark an improvement on that rather dismal 2022/23 campaign, the ex-Celtic boss does appear keen to oversee something of a squad clearout at N17, with long-serving skipper, Hugo Lloris among those looking destined to depart.

One perhaps more surprise exit that could occur is the sale of previous everpresent, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with recent reports suggesting that the Danish midfielder - who has started 109 of the club's last 114 Premier League games - could be on his way to Atletico Madrid.

That high profile departure will likely spark a need for a quality replacement in the centre of the park, with Postecoglou having perhaps already identified a potential dream heir to the 27-year-old...

Who could replace Hojbjerg at Spurs?

According to a recent report from 90min, the north Londoners - as well as a host of other Premier League clubs - are believed to have been offered the chance to land Fluminense starlet, André, having held talks with the 22-year-old's representatives.

As per the piece, it is currently Fulham who are seemingly leading the race for the Brazilian's signature, with a fee of around £25m having been mooted - after the Cottagers failed to secure a £20m deal back in January.

Who is Fluminense midfielder André?

If Postecoglou is looking to replace Hojbjerg at the base of the midfield this summer, then the experienced coach would certainly be wise to look to André as a possible bargain option, with the 5 foot 9 sensation having showcased his credentials in his homeland of late.

The one-cap Brazil international - who has racked up 142 club appearances for his current side - seemingly has the tools to be able to succeed the current Tottenham man at N17, showcased by his innate composure when in possession.

That is shown by the fact that while Hojbjerg impressively ranks in the top 8% among his European peers for pass completion (at an average of 88.2% per 90), the Fluminense gem is even more secure on the ball, having achieved an average pass accuracy rate of 93.2% per 90 across the last 365 days.

The youngster - who has been lauded for "superb technique" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - also shares Hojbjerg's desire to try and dictate proceedings where possible as he averages 76.06 attempted passes per 90, with the experienced Dane averaging 65.70 in that regard, while ranking in the top 12% in Europe.

Not just a lightweight option, however, André - who has been dubbed a "jewel" by Kulig - is also adept at winning back possession for his side having recorded 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game on average from his 12 league appearances this season, with his Tottenham counterpart just behind after averaging three tackles and interceptions per game from his 35 league starts last term.

With the younger man also providing the benefit of his abilty to drive forward from deep - having averaged 1.6 successful dribbles per game, in contrast to just 0.9 for Hojbjerg - then he could well prove to be Postecoglou's new midfield general next season.

The aim now will just be to see if that rival interest in the promising playmaker...