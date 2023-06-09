After a disappointing eighth-place finish last term - as well as the failure to secure European qualification - Tottenham Hotspur are now looking forward to a brighter future under new boss Ange Postecoglou, with the 57-year-old arriving at N17 having only recently won the treble at Old Firm giants, Celtic.

While the Greek-Aussie has only just walked through the door in north London, he has already seemingly given his approval to the club's transfer plans, with 90min reporting that the Lilywhites are keen to sign a new centre-back this summer.

Among those who are being considered to bolster the backline is Manchester City star, Aymeric Laporte, with the same publication reporting back in April that Spurs had been offered the chance to sign the 29-year-old, with Pep Guardiola ready to sell the Spain international.

That willingness to part ways with the 20-cap "beast" - as hailed by writer Muhammad Butt - has come following the former Athletic Bilbao man's slide down the pecking order at the Etihad, with the experienced asset having been restricted to just 12 Premier League appearances this season.

Despite the £120k-per-week man's recent woes in Manchester, it could well be to Tottenham's gain if he was to depart, with Postecoglou and co potentially set to follow the lead of their north London rivals, Arsenal, by rejuvenating a City ace.

Should Tottenham sign Aymeric Laporte?

As far as Postecoglou is concerned, the signing of the five-time Premier League winner could potentially mirror the impact that both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have had at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta, with the former City duo having signed for the Gunners last summer for £32m and £45m, respectively.

Like Laporte, the pair had been somewhat on the periphery under Guardiola with Jesus expected to play second fiddle amid the arrival of Erling Haaland, while Zinchenko had made just ten top-flight starts in his final season in Manchester.

Since moving to the capital, however, the duo have been instrumental figures for Arsenal, having been vital in helping to push the club into title contention in 2022/23, with Jesus bagging 11 goals and seven assists in the league, while Zinchenko was praised for his "mentality" by Arteta.

As the latter man also noted, both men were able to bring "something different" to the Gunners due to their previous experience of winning major honours at their previous employers, with the pair having been in "many title races and fought for the biggest trophies", according to Bukayo Saka.

Much like that "special" pairing - as hailed by Saka - Laporte also has experience competing at the highest level of the game, ensuring that he could potentially share that knowledge with a Spurs side that has now gone 15 years without winning a trophy.

The 6 foot 2 ace would also be a quality addition for Postecoglou having previously been hailed as the "best left central defender in the world" by Guardiola, with it undoubtedly rare for such talents to come available.

Having seen the impact that both Jesus and Zinchenko have had on their rivals, Spurs would be wise to seal a transfer masterclass of their own with the signing of the towering defender.