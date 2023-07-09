As new boss Ange Postecoglou prepared to walk in the door at Tottenham Hotspur last month, rumours were rife that the 47-year-old was planning to oversee something of a mass exodus at N17 ahead of next season.

Just a few weeks into the Greek-Aussie's tenure and it already looks as if that prophecy is coming true, with recent reports notably suggesting that the ex-Celtic boss is willing to allow Pierre-Emile Hojberg to depart, despite the experienced Dane having missed just a handful of Premier League games over the last three seasons.

Such ruthlessness could also see Ivan Perisic move on for pastures new in the near future, while long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also appears destined for an exit, particularly following the signing of Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario.

One man whom Postecoglou should also consider moving on is Wales international, Ben Davies, with reports prior to the new manager's arrival having suggested that the north Londoners were open to offers for the 30-year-old.

The former Swansea City man formed part of a defence that shipped 63 league goals last term, with pundit Gabby Agbonlahor suggesting that the versatile defender has been "struggling to put in top performances" of late, with Spurs in need of a "real shuffle" in the backline.

The £80k-per-week man's exit could then be hastened if the Premier League outfit are to get their hands on long-time target, Piero Hincapie, with reports in Portugal naming Tottenham as one of the clubs who are interested in the Bayer Leverkusen man, with a fee of around €40m (£34m) having been mooted.

Who is Piero Hincapie?

The 27-cap Ecuadorian international was notably linked with a £20m move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in January, while journalist Christian Falk said at the time that the club had been keeping an "eye" on the young sensation since the previous summer.

Much like Davies, the promising left-footer is comfortable lining up at centre-back or in a left-back berth, ensuring he could represent an adaptable and flexible option for Postecoglou next term to help bolster his defensive unit.

Lauded as "elegant", "complete" and "dominant" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Hincapie enjoyed a solid season in the Bundesliga last time out, showcasing his defensive strength after averaging 2.7 tackles and interceptions per game from his 30 league outings, with that a far better record than what the current Spurs man achieved from his 31 league appearances (1.5 tackles and interceptions per game).

That ball-winning brilliance is also illustrated by the fact that Hincapie ranks in the top 10% among those in his position for tackles made in Europe's top five leagues, while Davies ranks in just the bottom 26% for that same metric, as per FBref.

In comparison to other centre-backs across the continent, the duo are both alike due to their ability to bring the ball out from the back, albeit with the Leverkusen ace just about edging it as he ranks in the top 3% for progressive carries, with Davies ranking in the top 6% in that regard.

Equally, while Hincapie has made over 100 appearances at senior level throughout his career to date, he is still a relatively young prospect, ensuring he could represent a figure who can thrive in English football over the next decade or so.

With Davies having already had a nine-year run in north London, perhaps it is time for the ageing asset to be on his way, in order to help welcome in a player of truly exciting potential.