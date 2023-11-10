Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been dealt a "huge blow" as a further update comes to light on defender Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury.

Maddison and van de Ven sidelined

Spurs lost their first Premier League game of the season on Monday, succumbing to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea, but that was the least of Postecoglou's problems on an evening to forget.

The Australian lost both Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero to suspension after their red cards, while star midfielder James Maddison and van de Ven were forced off through injury.

An update on Maddison's condition came to light this morning, courtesy of Tottenham, who officially confirmed that the former Leicester City star has been withdrawn from Gareth Southgate's England squad due to his ankle problem.

The 26-year-old will now undergo rehab at Hotspur Way, set to miss the Three Lions' upcoming EURO 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. For van de Ven, there are hopes that the Dutch defender won't need surgery after he limped off against Chelsea with what looked like a serious issue with his hamstring.

However, there are still reports that Postecoglou's side could take to the January transfer market in search of back ups. Indeed, Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is being targeted by Spurs while Everton ace Ben Godfrey is an option for Tottenham too.

Despite potentially not requiring an operation on his hamstring, which could keep him out for an extended period, a further update has claimed that van de Ven is still facing quite some time on the sidelines.

Indeed, a report by reliable journalist Matt Law of The Telegraph states that van de Ven is "set" for a "lengthy spell" out injured regardless. The former Wolfsburg star could be out till January "at the earliest" in what is described as a "huge blow" for Postecoglou.

While the north Londoners haven't yet put a timescale on his return, and even delayed a scan, this is what "estimates suggest" and Spurs, as previously reported, could be tempted to dip their toes into the winter transfer window.

The perfect van de Ven alternative

We'll know more about the centre-back after Postecoglou's press conference today, but we believe one man who could come as a great alternative to van de Ven is Everton's Godfrey.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old this week amid his lack of game time at Goodison Park, and if they decide to lodge a bid in January, it's clear he has some credentials to step into van de Ven's shoes.

Pace is a key factor for defenders in Postecoglou's high line, as demonstrated by van de Ven's excellent start to the campaign as a speedy player himself.

Ben Godfrey's style of play Likes to tackle Clears the ball out of defence often

Godfrey, as highlighted by past teammates, has pace to burn - with Hertha Berlin ace Jonjoe Kenny calling him "rapid" back in 2021.