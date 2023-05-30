Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Ange Postecoglou "may be tempted" to accept the job in the Premier League, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

What's the latest news on Ange Postecoglou to Spurs?

The Greek-Australian has reportedly “always” been one of the main candidates on Daniel Levy’s shortlist to replace interim coach Ryan Mason heading into the new season and his future north of the border is uncertain as a result of him being on a 12-month rolling contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign due to him not yet signing an extension.

Football Insider claim that Celtic are preparing to table the 57-year-old a record-breaking offer that would make him the club’s best ever paid manager in their history to try and fend off interest from N17, but that doesn’t seem to have stopped the chairman from wanting to take a bite at the cherry.

The Daily Record state that the Lilywhites are readying an official approach for the Parkhead boss, with Levy holding a “concrete” interest in his target, and he’s now been backed to successfully secure his services in the weeks ahead.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Crook claimed that Postecoglou could listen to any offers that come his way from Tottenham as a result of already achieving pretty much everything possible at Celtic. He said:

“Yeah, I’ve been down their list, and I think Postecoglou may be tempted. He would be giving up Champions League football at Celtic, but he might just feel he’s done all he can.”

Since Celtic appointed Postecoglou back in 2021, he’s completely transformed the squad and has even been dubbed “mental” for his front-foot approach by compatriot Jackson Irvine, so should Tottenham be able to secure his services in the dugout, it would be a massive coup for Levy and the rest of the hierarchy.

The Hoops coach, whose preferred formation is a 4-3-3 attacking, has so far taken charge of 112 games with the green and whites, winning 82, drawing 12 and losing just 18 of those fixtures whilst averaging 2.30 points per match, via Transfermarkt.

The Champions League manager has seen this form turn into silverware having secured four titles in Glasgow which are part of the 17 trophies that he’s collected at both club and international level since the beginning of his career on the sidelines.

Finally, Postecoglou shares the same agent, CAA Base Ltd, as Son Heung-Min, Pedro Porro and Richarlison, so this existing connection his representative has to the club could potentially give them a small advantage when it comes to the two parties trying to reach an agreement.