Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to make an approach for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in the coming days, according to reports.

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Postecoglou is a Greek-Australian manager who is currently in charge of Celtic having been appointed there back in 2021, but the fact that he’s on a 12-month rolling contract means that his future is always uncertain, especially beyond this summer having not yet put pen to paper on a deal extension in Glasgow.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Hoops boss is someone that has “always” been on Daniel Levy’s shortlist to succeed Ryan Mason from next term, and despite the 57-year-old having recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Scottish Premiership side during an interview with Sky Sports, the champions are worried that he’s set to depart for the Premier League.

Football Insider claim that the Bhoys have already started sounding out potential replacements amid fears that their coach will leave them at the end of the season to accept the role in N17 which is definitely something that could be on the horizon.

Are Spurs appointing Postecoglou?

According to The Daily Record, Tottenham are "preparing to make their move" for Postecoglou despite him remaining focused on the job at hand at Celtic. Spurs are expected to "get set to swoop" for the experienced coach who is "hot property" following the outstanding impact he's made at Parkhead. Levy's interest is believed to be "concrete", so this could be one to watch in the near future.

What Postecoglou has achieved since joining Celtic is nothing short of remarkable, and he’s been praised for passing his “top class” mentality onto the players, as lauded by journalist Josh Bunting, so he would be the perfect candidate to take charge at Tottenham.

The Nea Filadelfeia native, whose preferred formation is an attacking 4-3-3, has won 82, drawn 12 and lost just 18 of his 112 games north of the border, averaging 2.30 points per match, via Transfermarkt, not to mention that he’s also been rewarded with four pieces of silverware having secured both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup titles consecutively, first in 2021/22 and now 2022/23.

Postecoglou, who has won 11 senior trophies in total at club level since the start of his managerial career, also shares the same agent, CAA Base Ltd, as Pedro Porro, Son Heung-Min and Richarlison, so this existing representative connection could give the club an advantage when trying to tempt him into moving to the top-flight.