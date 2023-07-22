Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been left far from impressed after a German reporter brought a Bayern Munich number nine Harry Kane shirt to his press conference.

Is Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich?

According to the latest report in The Times, the Bundesliga giants are currently preparing a third bid for the Spurs striker.

Bayern have already had two bids rejected but say they are confident the England captain, who turns 30 next week, wants to join, and has only one year left on his contract.

New manager Postecoglou has already gone on the record about how this current situation of uncertainty over his star player has made him uneasy.

He recently told the press: "Fair to say I am not relaxed about it. It's not something where you go: "Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn't happen." I mean he's a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club. He's such a massive figure.

"And, whilst my focus isn't on it on a daily basis because I've got other things I need to do, I know that every time I'm talking, or whenever Harry is going to talk, that's the first question you are going to get. So, you've got to deal with it."

He added: "For everyone concerned, we don't want to be doing it for too long. I don't think that's good for anyone. I don't think it's good for Harry, I don't think it's good for the club, because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

Well, with that in mind, the Australian really would not have appreciated a recent gesture made by a reporter turning up at his press conference all the way from Germany.

Journalist Charlie Eccleshare was on site to report what happened, Tweeting: "A German reporter has brought a Bayern shirt with 'Kane 9' on the back and showed it to Postecoglou during the press conference.

"Fair to say he was not impressed. 'You flew all the way for that... got yourself a laugh'."

Journalist Chris Wheatley later shared an image of Bild reporter Max Schrader too.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Of course, with Kane's future up in the air, it remains to be seen if the club will need to go into the market at some stage and spend big on a striker.

Regardless of that, while speaking in the same most recent press conference, Postecoglou did suggest that more business could be happening.

He told the press (via football.london): "We’re working with the players we’ve got at the moment and I’m really happy with the way they are all working hard. But we’ve obviously still got time in the transfer window and we’ll still looking to do some business."

So far, the most notable arrivals have been James Maddison, Manor Solomon, and new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. While Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski have turned initial loans into permanent transfers.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit spend any more in the near future, or if they will wait to see what happens with Kane before potentially dipping back into the market again.