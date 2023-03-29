Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly be eyeing a move for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, with the Greek-Aussie having been named among the potential candidates to replace Antonio Conte at the helm.

What's the latest on Postecoglou to Spurs?

The Lilywhites are currently seeking to find a permanent successor to the former Chelsea boss, with Cristian Stellini having taken charge on an interim basis following the departure of his compatriot on Sunday.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has identified German coach Julian Nagelsmann as his 'top target' for the position, albeit with the north Londoners set to face a battle to appoint the 35-year-old due to apparent interest from the likes of Real Madrid and those at Stamford Bridge.

The report also reveals that Levy is considering other alternatives for the role, including Postecoglou, with the 57-year-old having previously been mentioned by The Telegraph as a possible option earlier this month.

Should Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou?

While the appointment of the Hoops boss would be something of a left-field choice - with the experienced coach currently in just his first managerial post in Europe - the former Yokohama Marinos man has caught the attention due to his impressive work at Parkhead of late.

Having taken on the role initially in the summer of 2021 as something of an unknown quantity, the highly-coveted figure has since been a real "revelation" at Celtic Park, according to former Hoops youth product, Simon Ferry, having brought a "real identity" to the Scottish giants.

The one-time Australia head coach looks set to guide his rampant side to a second successive league title following what has been another standout campaign in the Scottish Premiership, with the Old Firm outfit having already scored 93 goals in just 29 league games so far this term.

Unlike the departing Conte - whose brand of football has been described as "negative" by pundit Chris Sutton - Postecoglou has impressed due to his front-foot and progressive style during his time in Glasgow, having implemented "beautiful, attacking football" over the past 18 months or so, as per BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves.

As Hargreaves also noted, the one-time Melbourne Victory boss simply "goes after everyone" even when coming up against the likes of Real Madrid in Europe, with Ferry also stating that Postecoglou has got his side playing "fearlessly", no matter the opposition.

That 'fearlessness' is undoubtedly a far cry from what has been witnessed by Tottenham supporters of late, with Conte's men notably producing a "pathetic" performance in the Champions League, last-16 exit at the hands of AC Milan, as per journalist Josh Bunting.

While it would be a step up for Postecoglou to take the reigns at such an elite club, the attack-minded coach could well be the man to bring a free-flowing, exciting brand of football back to N17, with recent years likely to have proven to Levy that style is just as important as substance.