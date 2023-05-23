Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be considering Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou for their managerial vacancy, despite growing speculation surrounding Feyenoord's Arne Slot.

What's the latest on Postecoglou to Tottenham?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 57-year-old has been "discussed" by the Spurs hierarchy as a possible permanent successor to Antonio Conte, albeit with the aforementioned Slot seemingly still the leading option for chairman, Daniel Levy.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, the transfer guru revealed: "Arne Slot is a serious candidate for the Tottenham job. There are contacts internally to decide on the manager but the first step will be new director, then the new manager, with Arne Slot for sure into the race.

“Luis Enrique is also appreciated. Amorim and Postecoglou have been discussed. But Arne Slot is the frontrunner."

This follows a recent report from Sky Sports which also named Postecoglou as a figure that the Lilywhites are 'interested' in, with the Greek-Aussie having come to wider attention due to his fine work in Glasgow over the last two years or so.

Should Tottenham appoint Postecoglou?

The arrival of the former Yokohama F Marinos man would certainly tick a lot of boxes as far as Levy and co are concerned, with the experienced coach potentially able to help end Tottenham's dismal trophy drought, having already claimed silverware at Parkhead of late.

The one-time Australia head coach has guided his current side to Scottish Premiership and League Cup glory in each of the last two seasons, with the Old Firm outfit well placed to add a further Scottish Cup triumph to their collection next month, ahead of a showpiece showdown with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

It is the manner in which Postecoglou has achieved such success that has particularly caught the eye, however, with BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves hailing him as someone who "goes after everyone" with his "attacking football".

Having had to endure the dour brand of football that Conte instilled at N17 - with the Italian's approach described as "negative" earlier in the campaign by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville - the change to the Hoops boss would certainly be well received by Spurs supporters.

The one-time Melbourne Victory man - who has also been dubbed an "unbelievable coach" by compatriot Jackson Irvine - would likely need encouragement to jump ship in the near future, although pundit Mark Bosnich has suggested "Spurs would be the most suitable" club for Postecoglou to work his magic in the Premier League.

With the prospect of seeing the 4-3-3 coach bring "exceptionally attractive football" to north London - according to Bosnich - Levy must certainly consider the Celtic tactician as an alternative to 'frontrunner', Slot.