The major talking point surrounding Tottenham Hotspur at present is the future of manager, Antonio Conte, with the experienced Italian looking destined to move on at the end of the season amid the expiry of his current deal.

While talks between the 53-year-old and the Spurs hierarchy are set to take place in the coming months - with chairman Daniel Levy having the ability to trigger a 12-month extension in the former Chelsea man's contract - it does appear that a departure could well be something of an inevitability.

That has come amid the recent on-field woes that Conte has overseen, with the north London outfit having crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League in meek fashion, while also facing a real fight to secure a top-four berth.

A major gripe that supporters are likely to have with the serial-winning coach is his at times dour style of play, with the recent goalless draw at home to AC Milan having seen the Lilywhites produce a "pathetic" - in the words of journalist Josh Bunting - and lifeless display.

Such a pragmatic approach has also drawn criticism from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville in the past, with the former Manchester United skipper stating back in October that the club's desire to sit back had made them look "negative" and "awful", following the derby defeat to Arsenal.

The same type of criticism also fell the way of Conte's predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo who lasted just a matter of months in the job, while former boss Jose Mourinho was also targetted by ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas for his typically 'cautious' style of play.

Those three managerial appointments appear to be at odds with what the club's supporters are craving, with the aforementioned Levy having stated prior to the capture of Santo that he was keen to get back to the club's roots, by pursuing "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining" football.

That should well be a major consideration when choosing a potential successor to Conte this summer...

Who should replace Conte at Spurs?

It does appear that Levy could have already identified a suitable candidate to take the club away from this recent, negative trend of appointing pragmatic managers, with The Telegraph reporting that Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is on Tottenham's radar at present.

While previously something of an unknown quantity after having spent much of his managerial career outside of Europe, the 57-year-old has come to wider attention following his fine work at Parkhead over the past 18 months or so, with the Old Firm outfit looking on course to claim a second successive league title under his watch.

Not only has the Greek-Aussie been able to fashion a truly relentless and rampant outfit on the domestic front - with the Glasgow side currently nine points clear at the summit - but he has managed to do so in a truly captivating and entertaining manner, with his side already scoring 90 goals in just 28 Scottish Premiership games this term.

As BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves stated earlier this year, Postecoglou's focus is on implementing "beautiful attacking football", having conjured a style that supporters simply "love" to watch.

Unlike Conte's recent, limp set-up against Milan, the former Australian head coach does not appear to have any shortcomings about taking the game to the opposition, with Hargreaves having stated that the coaching visionary "goes after everyone".

That was evident when the Scottish champions welcomed 14-time European champions Real Madrid to Paradise in the Champions League back in September, with opposition boss Carlo Ancelotti admitting that his side had "suffered" in that first half, despite the La Liga giants ultimately securing a 3-0 victory.

Such fearlessness will be music to the ears of those back at N17, with both the club and supporters likely sick to death of seeing cautious and unglamorous football being played, despite possessing the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski in their ranks.

While it would be an obvious step up for the "genius" that is Postecoglou - as dubbed by Frank McAvennie - to work with such a high calibre of player, the one-time Yokohama Marinos head coach does appear to have the attacking credentials that Levy and co are craving.