Tottenham Hotspur are set to appoint Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou ahead of ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique in N17 as the former will make a bigger 'impression' on the Lilywhites squad, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur?

As per BBC Sport, Postecoglou is set to leave Celtic to become Tottenham manager on a two-year deal, with the 'final elements' of the deal set to be ratified before official confirmation.

Sky Sports News cite that the 57-year-old boss emerged as the standout candidate from the hiring process and was granted permission by Celtic to speak to the Premier League outfit on Monday.

The report states that the Hoops are already looking for Postecoglou's replacement and former boss Brendan Rodgers, ex-Leeds United man Jesse Marsch and Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca have all entered the frame for the Scottish giants.

According to The Sun, Spurs will pay around £5 million in compensation to complete the managerial switch and it is believed that Postecoglou wants to bring his trusted Parkhead coaches John Kennedy, Gavin Strachan and Greg Wallace to north London with him.

Appointing Postecoglou would bring the curtain down on an exhausting search for a new boss in N17, where the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Arne Slot and Enrique were also seriously pursued for the role; nevertheless, the Australian manager looks like he will become the new Tottenham manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that despite Enrique having been in dialogue with Spurs over their manager position, Daniel Levy may have elected to court Postecoglou as 'they have more belief' in his credentials to make the Lilywhites a success in 2023/24.

Jones said: "One of the reasons Spurs see Postecoglou as a better fit right now than Luis Enrique is the makeup of the squad. This is not about who they think is necessarily the best of the two, it is about who can make the biggest impression on this particular squad and change the club’s profile in the shortest time.

"The current players do not work in a Luis Enrique style as easily as they could for Postecoglou, I have been told about this a few times from different contacts. If you are going to bring in Luis Enrique then you have to pour a lot of money in and accept it may take time to overhaul the playing staff, but I get the impression they have more belief in what Ange could do next season.

"I personally think he’s a risky appointment but we shall see what this week holds, because he will have his own concerns and questions.”

Will Ange Postecoglou be a good appointment for Tottenham Hotspur?

Postecoglou is a coach with a trophy-laden history and has a reputation for taking no prisoners in any job he's been present in, making him the ideal appointment for a Tottenham side in need of surgery heading into 2023/24.

In his time at Celtic, the former Australia manager won five out of six trophies available to him north of the border, including back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and implemented an offensive style of play that brought plenty of excitement to the Glasgow giants, as per Transfermarkt.

Recruitment is also an area that Postecoglou has shown he can excel in, as he brought the likes of key players Kyogo Furuhashi, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Liel Abada to Parkhead, all of whom have enjoyed tremendous success in Scotland.

According to The Mirror, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison head up a three-man shortlist of potential targets for Postecoglou to pursue this summer as he looks to get to work in north London.

Looking forward, Postecoglou will have plenty to get his teeth into in the off-season before taking his first steps into Premier League management next term.