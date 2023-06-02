Tottenham Hotspur manager candidate Ange Postecoglou is a 'concrete option' for the Lilywhites in their hunt for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news involving Ange Postecoglou?

As per The Sun, Tottenham look likely to announce Postecoglou as their new manager and could do so by early next week, bringing their long search for a new boss to an end.

The report states that Celtic are 'resigned' to losing the 57-year-old and have already started to look at potential replacements, with West Ham United coach David Moyes said to be 'a likely front-runner' for the position.

talkSPORT have also chimed in and offered an update on the future of the former Australia boss, detailing that Celtic are 'bracing themselves' for Postecoglou to take up the vacant role at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Talks are set to ramp up following the Hoops' Scottish Cup final clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday where Postecoglou could lead his side to a domestic clean sweep of trophies in 2022/23.

Sky Sports revealed on Wednesday that Postecoglou was now Spurs' 'preferred candidate' for the job after they failed in their pursuit of Feyenoord's Arne Slot.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has detailed that Postecoglou is a 'concrete option' to step in as manager in N17.

Romano said: "Postecoglou is a concrete option, for sure. He's on the list, but he is not the only one.

"After what happened with Arne Slot, Tottenham want to be careful and also have different options."

What has Ange Postecoglou achieved in his managerial career?

Interestingly, the Celtic boss, whose side play some "beautiful" football, recently broke a record at Parkhead as his side recently netted an 114th goal, which is the highest total seen from the club since the 1937/38 season.

A shed load of trophies, to put it bluntly. Postecoglou is an experienced figure in football management and has achieved remarkable success at both club and international level, making it no surprise that a club like Tottenham would be interested in his services.

In his time at Celtic, the 57-year-old has won consecutive Scottish Premiership titles and two Viaplay Cup trophies. At the same time, he will have the chance to add the Scottish Cup trophy to his lengthy list of honours if Celtic can defeat Inverness at Hampden Park on Saturday evening.

Before crossing into Europe, Postecoglou raked in trophies in both Asia and Oceania, racking up four A-League titles, One J-League triumph, one OFC Champions League and winning the Asian Cup with the Australia international side, among other impressive achievements, as per Transfermarkt.

His distinctive brand of high-intensity attacking football has caught the attention of Premier League and other English clubs and Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United have all tracked his progress across the last year.

Postecoglou is a man in demand and it looks as if fans of both Celtic and Tottenham won't have to wait too long to find out where his future lies.