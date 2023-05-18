TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara believes Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou would jump at the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur if offered the job.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy are still on the lookout for a new manager to succeed Antonio Conte, coming after the Italian parted company nearly two months ago.

Their list of candidates is slowly being whittle down, though, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann apparently out of the running despite his status as a readily-available free agent.

Of the names still in contention, Levy is reportedly interested in the likes of Ruben Amorim, who has done exceptionally at Sporting Lisbon, and Arne Slot of Feyenoord.

Closer to the Premier League, it is also believed that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is "prominent" in Tottenham's thinking after his excellent debut season on the south coast.

Another name to have been sporadically linked with the post is Postecoglou, who is currently chasing down a Scottish treble after yet another dominant SPFL campaign.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport (via The Mirror), talkSPORT regular O'Hara has suggested that the 57-year-old would jump at the chance to manage Tottenham if Levy made a move - urging his old club to lodge an approach.

“Tottenham should go after Postecoglou in the summer," said the former Spurs midfielder.“He’s brilliant and Tottenham are a huge football club. If he got offered the job, there is no way he is turning it down – how could you?“If he had the opportunity to manage Tottenham in the Europa League or Europa Conference League, or manage Celtic in the Champions League, you’re taking Tottenham. Celtic will get pumped in the Champions League and will be out in the group stages, then they’ll walk the league.“Celtic are a huge football club but for Postecoglou’s career, there is no way in a million years he would turn Spurs down.”

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

The tactician has won multiple league titles across spells at various clubs in Japan and Australia - as well as in Scotland with Celtic.

Postecoglou deploys an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation, which could interest Spurs fans who wish to see the return of open, expansive football to N17.

Another former Spurs defender in Alan Hutton also recently heralded the Australian, calling him "very likeable" and a fantastic coach following his job in Glasgow.

Going by his plaudits and credentials, Postecoglou could be viewed as a solid outside contender for the job.