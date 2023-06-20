Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of a number of teams now in the race to add a talented young prospect to their squad during the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Adama Bojang to Tottenham Hotspur?

According to the Evening Standard, Spurs are pursuing a deal to sign Steve Biko FC centre-forward Adama Bojang ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, and Wolves are also keeping tabs on the teenager, who is currently playing in The Gambia.

It states that Lens, Eintracht Frankfurt, and RB Leipzig are providing competition for his signature from outside of England and that there are also teams outside of Europe who are interested in the 19-year-old marksman.

He would be a cheap option for Ange Postecoglou to swoop for this summer as Steve Biko FC are said to be demanding a fee of just £2.6m for the attacker.

The former Celtic head coach has technically made one signing since making the switch from Scotland after Dejan Kulusevski put pen to paper on a permanent deal following an 18-month loan spell but this second move may be one for the future, rather than with a view to him making an immediate impact.

Who is Adama Bojang?

Bojang is a 6 foot 3 striker who has caught the eye whilst playing for his country at youth level and could be an intriguing signing for Spurs to make.

He has plundered six goals in eight appearances for The Gambia's U20 side and was named in the Team of the Tournament for the U20 African Cup of Nations, in which the talented teen scored four goals.

The 19-year-old titan, who has been described as the 'Gambian Hurricane', revealed his footballing inspiration earlier this year:

"I want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo. Because he's my favourite when it comes to the big name players.

"I've been watching his videos on YouTube after games. He posts his workout there so sometimes I try to watch those and motivate myself through that."

He has been compared to another former Premier League number nine, though, as talent scout Jacek Kulig named Tammy Abraham, formerly of Chelsea, as a similar type of player to the "complete" Gambian dynamo.

Kulig listed pace, movement, and finishing as some of Bojang's biggest strengths and rated his potential at 8/10, which suggests that there is a promising prospect there who could be a star if he lives up to the hype.

Whilst this may not be a deal that makes a significant impact on Tottenham's chances of achieving their goals in all competitions next season, the signing of the £2.6m hotshot could be an exciting move by the club that could benefit them in the future.