Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still considering a number of candidates for their managerial vacancy, with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believed to be in the running for the role.

What's the latest on Postecoglou to Spurs?

According to Sky Sports, the Lilywhites are said to still be 'interested' in the 57-year-old as the search to find a long-term successor to Antonio Conte continues, despite claims that the club are closing in on Feyenoord's, Arne Slot.

As per the piece, the latter man is not necessarily the leading option to take on the top job at N17 - despite contrasting reports suggesting otherwise - with the likes of Postecoglou, Thomas Frank, Marco Silva and Roberto De Zerbi all still being considered.

In the case of the Hoops' head coach, the Greek-Aussie was named among the contenders for the role back in March amid the mounting pressure on Conte, with the former Yokohama F Marinos man having impressed due to his fine impact in Glasgow to date.

Should Spurs appoint Postecoglou?

While much of the focus is on the aforementioned Slot at present, Postecoglou could well represent a fine alternative to the Dutchman as far as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is concerned, having worked wonders during his time at Parkhead.

Although Slot has earned plaudits for his "ultra-attacking" style - as per journalist Marcel van der Kraan - the Celtic ace has also implemented "beautiful, attacking football" at the Old Firm outfit, in the words of BT Sports pundit, Owen Hargreaves, while combining that with a rampant run of domestic form.

Having wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title and the League Cup during his debut campaign in charge at Paradise last term, the former Australia head coach has repeated that feat this time around after fending off rivals Rangers, with the chance of treble glory still in the offing with the Scottish Cup final on the horizon.

A "brilliant" coach who Tottenham should seemingly "go after" this summer - according to ex-Spurs man Jamie O'Hara - the one-time Melbourne Victory man has also earned rave reviews for his "exceptional" recruitment record, as per former Bhoys skipper, Scott Brown, with that also likely to be of interest to Levy and co.

Equally, while Slot has been described as "very similar to Pep Guardiola" by Van der Kraan, the Celtic man has previously been praised by the Manchester City boss himself, with the Spaniard hailing the "incredible football" that Postecoglou's Yokohama side played after the two team came head to head during pre-season in 2019, having since been able to replicate that approach in British football in his current home.

Whether Levy will be able to tempt him into making a move at the end of the season is another matter, although the title-winning coach - who has been described as "infectious" by Tim Cahill - would certainly be a perfect alternative to fellow target, Slot.