The signing of van de Ven is exciting, but Spurs need more defensive reinforcements to address their abysmal defensive record last season, where they conceded 63 goals.

Tottenham have also been linked to Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, and they may accelerate their pursuit of the defender after securing van de Ven. Signing Tapsoba would be fantastic business for the club.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou "wants another centre-back" this summer as the club close in on the signing of Wolfsbug defender Micky van de Ven, claims Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

It has been an interesting transfer window for Spurs, to say the least, this summer, as while they have certainly improved the squad and first team with the additions of James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario, they have also had to contend with Bayern Munich's attempts to sign their star striker Harry Kane.

That said, the club have pressed on with their recruitment and look set to announce the signing of Netherlands under-21 star Van de Ven in the coming days, after they agreed to a £43m deal with the Bundesliga side to bring him to N17, per the Evening Standard.

And while the signing of the Dutch defender is undoubtedly exciting and represents a good investment from Daniel Levy and Co, the team surely need more defensive reinforcements, and they need them as soon as possible.

Last year was a disaster for the Lilywhites, with their eighth-placed finish seeing them miss out on any European football for the first time since the 2009/10 season, and their abysmal defensive record is one of the primary culprits as to why they had such a poor campaign.

Over the course of their 38 league games last season, Spurs conceded a massive 63 goals, a record better than only five teams, including the three relegated sides.

With a record like that, it becomes much easier to understand why Postecoglou would want another first-choice centre-back through the door this month, per Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

He explained the situation on Sky Sports News (via Football Daily), saying:

"Ange Postecoglou wants another centre-back coming in as well. And they have also bought in Ashley Phillips from Blackburn this week. He'll be training with the first-team squad, but I think he's one more for the future.

"So Micky Van De Ven in and probably another centre-back as well."

Who else have Tottenham Hotspur been linked to?

Two defensive names above everyone else have been heavily touted for a move to the White side of north London this summer. One of those has been van de Ven; the other is Bayer Leverkusen's dynamic defender Edmond Tapsoba.

Well, it's good news for Spurs fans, as according to Football Insider, the club will now 'accelerate' their push to sign the Bukino Faso international in the coming weeks following their agreement to bring in van de Ven.

The only problem for Postcoglou's side is that the Bundesliga outfit have set a price tag of around £50m for their star defender.

However, with the sale of Davinson Sanchez a possibility for Tottenham and the exit of Kane also being possible, the Lilywhites should have enough in their budget to make a convincing enough offer for the player, per Football Insider.

Despite the high price of a potential deal, signing Tapsoba would represent fantastic business for the club.

He has been outstanding over recent seasons, never dipping below an average rating of 6.64 over the previous three campaigns per WhoScored.

If Levy can end the transfer window with both Tapsoba and van de Ven this year, then he would have done a great job, and Postecoglou should have enough quality at his disposal to make a good go of challenging for European football once again.