Tottenham Hotspur could well have identified a new centre-back recruit ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Lilywhites said to be showing interest in a move for Barcelona's, Ronald Araujo.

What's the latest on Araujo to Spurs?

According to 90min, the north London outfit are among a handful of Premier League clubs who have enquired about the prospect of signing the Uruguay international, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United also named as potential suitors.

The report outlines that the La Liga side have been unable to successfully register the impressive centre-back, despite the 24-year-old having signed a new long-term deal last year - opening up the door for potential interested parties to pounce.

That being said, however, the piece also adds that the Catalan outfit are seemingly steadfast in their desire to keep hold of the 6 foot 2 ace, with the Camp Nou hierarchy 'not worried' about the uncertainty surrounding the defender's deal.

Who could Araujo replace at Spurs?

As stated above, it may well prove difficult to prise the £71m-rated star from La Blaugrana ahead of next season, although the signing of the towering ace would certainly provide Spurs with a real upgrade in the heart of the backline.

Such an addition is no doubt required amid the recent woes of Colombian, Davinson Sanchez, with the 26-year-old having been booed off following his dire, brief cameo in the defeat to Bournemouth last time out.

Having been brought on in place of the injured Clement Lenglet after 35 minutes, the former Ajax man was unceremoniously hooked just before the hour mark, after playing his part in both of the Cherries' opening two goals courtesy of some "terrible" defending - as per journalist Sean Walsh.

The defender's woes pre-date that 3-2 loss, however, with Sanchez having previously been branded by pundit Jamie O'Hara as "one of the worst players I’ve ever seen" at the club.

The addition of a towering "monster" such as Araujo - as hailed by writer Muhammad Butt - could well help push the current Tottenham man even further down the pecking order under the new permanent managerial appointment next season.

The differing defensive quality between the pair is showcased by the fact that the Barca ace has won 65% of his total duels and 66% of his aerial duels from his 17 league appearances this season, while Sanchez, by contrast, has averaged just 61% and 55% for the same two metrics from his 15 league outings.

It would also appear that Araujo is far more accomplished at playing out from the back as the 12-cap rock ranks in the top 8% among his European peers for progressive carries and the top 15% for successful take-ons, while his fellow South American ranks in just the top 49% and the top 28% for those same two metrics.

The one-time Boston River ace could well be recognised "among the top three" best central defenders in the world - according to Spain legend Carles Puyol - with that a further indication of the potential upgrade that Spurs could be able to secure.