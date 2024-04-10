Tottenham Hotspur have been fantastic on the whole this season, with their position of fourth place a true reflection of their performances.

Cristian Romero and Heung-min Son have both been the key leaders under Ange Postecoglou, with their influence being one of the main reasons they’re in such a strong position to secure Champions League football.

But one of Spurs’ more underrated players this campaign has been Pedro Porro, who’s been a reliable and consistent performer at right back.

However, Spurs will look to bolster the backline in the summer, with one target set to rival Porro for the full-back role.

Tottenham’s search for a versatile defender

According to a report from Sky Germany’s Phillip Hinze on X, Spurs are “interested” in signing Mohamed Simakan.

The defender currently plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, but he’s open to a move away from the German club, and he particularly likes the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

That said, the French ace does have a release clause that is valid in the summer, which is in the region of £60m.

However, Spurs aren’t alone in their quest to sign the talented star, with Newcastle United also set to rival them.

Simakan could rival Porro next season

The former Sporting gem has been excellent over his 28 Premier League appearances this season, and he finally got his first league goal of the campaign against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The 24-year-old is the definition of an attacking full-back, whose first instinct is to progress the play and create opportunities, as shown by his seven league assists.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Porro has particularly improved defensively, which has seen him cement himself as the first-choice right back, but in truth, his profile is better suited to a wing-back role.

This is where the potential signing of Simikan comes into the picture, as the 23-year-old is more of a defensive player than the Spaniard, as he can comfortably interchange between right back and centre half, which he technically is by trade.

Simakan's 23/24 Bundesliga Stats Stats (per game) Simakan Touches 64.9 Pass accuracy 87% Tackles 1.6 Balls recovered 3.8 Clearances 2.3 Duels won 4.7 Via Sofascore

As you can see by his average statistics from the Bundesliga this season, Simakan is an extremely well-rounded centre-half, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig even calling him “complete” with regards to his pace, physicality, versatility, and technical class.

With both Porro and Udogie being attack-minded full-backs, Simakan’s ability to play as a third centre-back would allow Postecoglou to be tactically flexible throughout matches, potentially alternating between a back three or four depending on the game state.

In theory, the France U21 star could be the Lilywhites’ own version of Arsenal's Ben White, who offers very similar attributes to the Leipzig titan.

Like Simaken, he started off as a central defender and now possesses the tools to play as a complete full-back.

Overall, the signing of Simakan would most definitely send a message of intent to the rest of the Premier League, and his ability to excel in multiple roles would only make Tottenham a much more complete squad.