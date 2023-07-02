Tottenham Hotspur target Edmond Tapsoba is reportedly 'one step away' from completing a move to the North London side according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti via GIVEMESPORT.

After completing their first two transfers in both Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, the side are looking to address their defensive issues.

What is the latest Edmond Tapsoba transfer news?

According to Fabrizio Romano speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, he claims that the North London side have made the 24-year-old their defensive priority.

Romano stated: “I keep saying that Tapsoba is a priority target because they [Spurs] love Tapsoba. Tottenham's scouts have been there many times this year to follow Tapsoba. So, he is a player they really love, and they feel he is perfect for Premier League football,”

Tapsoba has a market value of €30m (£25.7m) according to Transfermarkt and has two years remaining on his deal, which may force his club Bayer Leverkusen to sell him to maximise the transfer fee they receive.

Spurs have lost Clement Lenglet following the conclusion of his loan spell, which will be a blow for the club as he made 35 appearances last season.

Tapsoba was reportedly joined on the defensive shortlist by Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven and Villarreal defender Pau Torres before his move to Aston Villa.

What has Rudy Galetti said about the potential Edmond Tapsoba transfer?

Speaking on the transfer, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “On the table, there are around €25m and the German club is concretely evaluating this proposal. Last winter, Arsenal asked them for him but then now they decide to go for Timber, who is close as well.

So, the Burkina Faso player [Tapsoba], we can say that is one step away from joining Tottenham. In the next few days, they will push and close the deal positively.”

Would Edmond Tapsoba be the right signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Spurs conceded an alarming 63 goals in the Premier League last campaign, and Tapsoba could be at the heart of the defensive rebuild under new manager Ange Postecoglu.

The 24-year-old has received plenty of praise throughout his time at Leverkusen and has been labelled as a "monster" by journalist Antonio Mango.

The Burkina-Faso international is one of the most underrated ball-playing and ball-progressive centre-backs, with his 5.76 progressive passes and 1.46 progressive carries ranks him in the top 8% of all central defenders across Europe's top five leagues according to FBref.

Tapsoba enjoyed a fantastic campaign for Die Schwarzroten last season, making 46 appearances and averaging a rating of 6.76 according to Whoscored.

The 24-year-old would be an incredible start to Tottenham's defensive reinforcements and looks to be the perfect partner for Cristian Romero ahead of the clubs first season under Postecoglu.