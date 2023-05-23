Tottenham Hotspur appear to be edging ever closer to naming Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as their new permanent manager, following an update regarding the club's interest in the title-winning coach.

What's the latest on Slot to Spurs?

According to journalist Charlie Eccleshare - writing on Twitter - the Lilywhites are said to be readying a "formal approach" for the highly-rated 44-year-old, with the Dutchman seemingly in "pole position" to be named as the long-term successor to Antonio Conte.

In his attached piece for The Athletic - alongside Jack Pitt-Brooke - Eccleshare reveals that Slot has moved ahead of the likes of Luis Enrique and Roberto De Zerbi as the leading candidate for the vacancy, having only recently guided his current side to Eredivisie glory.

The report notes that chairman Daniel Levy and the club's board have been keen to move away from more high-profile names, in the hope of enjoying a repeat of the capture of Mauricio Pochettino back in 2014.

Who could suffer from Slot's arrival at Spurs?

Turning to the former AZ Alkmaar man would certainly be a bold but exciting move as far as Levy is concerned, with the Dutch tactician seemingly having the quality to be a "successful manager" in the Premier League, according to pundit Thomas Sorenson.

One immediate change that the prospective coach would make at N17 is an alteration to the club's tactical approach, with the former Leeds United target set to move away from Conte's favoured back three in order to implement his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

That return to a flat back four could well have repercussions for one of Tottenham's recent arrivals, however, with January signing Pedro Porro - who is set to sign on a £39m permanent deal at the end of the season - having looked unsuited in a more orthodox, right-back role.

The Spanish wing-back - who is currently on loan from Primeira Liga outfit, Sporting CP - notably struggled in that more reserved berth during the shambolic 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle United last month, having 'never quite grasped where he was supposed to be on the pitch', according to 90min's Grey Whitebloom.

The Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick also noted that the 23-year-old looked 'dreadfully exposed as a full-back in a back four', while football.london's Alasdair Gold also echoed that view, stating that the one-time Manchester City man 'doesn't look like a natural full-back'.

While that may have been a one-off game, it was perhaps telling that caretaker boss Ryan Mason left the 5 foot 8 man out of the starting lineup for the weekend defeat to Brentford, with the Englishman favouring Emerson Royal on the right side of the defence after reverting to a back four.

Porro's woes in that role also extend back to his time in Portugal, with the aforementioned Eccleshare previously writing that among those at his parent club - and in his homeland - it is 'well known' that he is an 'excellent attacker but a questionable defender'.

The respected Spurs insider also revealed that using the Spaniard in a wing-back role is seen as a 'prerequisite to make the most of his talents', hence the possible concern as to whether he will be able to thrive amid the arrival of Slot.

While the latter man may well tweak his tactics to suit the players at his disposal, it would be no surprise if Porro does prove one of the main victims of the Feyenoord man's switch to north London.