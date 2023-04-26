All is not well at Tottenham Hotspur at present amid what has been a dismal past few months for the north London outfit, with the club having only recently sacked interim boss Cristian Stellini following Sunday's shambolic, 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle United.

The Italian had only taken charge following the exit of his compatriot Antonio Conte at the end of last month, with former Lilywhites midfielder Ryan Mason, who had been working alongside Stellini, now set to return to the helm for the foreseeable future.

This current state of flux and uncertainty in the dugout has only heightened the need for chairman Daniel Levy to decide upon just who will be the permanent successor to Conte, with a long-term appointment yet to be made with the end of the season now looming.

Amid the talk surrounding a potential swoop for the out-of-work boss, Julian Nagelsmann, the Independent reported late last week that Feyenoord head coach, Arne Slot is the 'leading candidate' for the position, having previously been of interest to fellow Premier League side, Leeds United earlier in the campaign.

As per the report, the 44-year-old is said to be a figure who 'best fits' what the north Londoners are seeking in a manager, with the Dutchman having propelled himself into the limelight after guiding his current side to a remarkable title charge this season.

Should Spurs appoint Slot?

It is clear to see that Spurs are enduring a period of turmoil both on and off the pitch, with the recent loss away on Tyneside having come just days after the resignation of sporting director, Fabio Paratici.

Currently looking like a club that are going nowhere fast with Champions League qualification now seemingly unlikely, Tottenham are in desperate need of a manager who can revive their fortunes, both next season and beyond.

It would appear that Slot is an ideal candidate to do just that, with the one-time AZ Alkmaar boss having been described as someone who can "transform underdogs into contenders", in the words of Transfermarkt's Kevin Lux.

While the Lilywhites may not consider themselves 'underdogs', there is a current gulf between themselves and the likes of Manchester City and rivals Arsenal at the summit, with the hope being that Slot could help to reduce that gap were he to be appointed.

A man who is able to inspire "incredible improvement" from his players, according to Lux, the exciting 4-4-3 coach could help to spark a resurgence for Tottenham's ailing stars, with the recent defeat to the Magpies having showcased just how far the current squad have fallen.

The in-demand asset would also be of real benefit to Levy and co due to his "ultra-attacking" approach, as per Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, having "turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine" in Rotterdam.

As such, with Spurs in need of a revival following what has been a drab campaign all round, Slot could be the dream target to lead the ambitious club into contention for major honours.