Arne Slot remains an option to replace Antonio Conte in the vacant Tottenham Hotspur dugout...

Spurs manager latest - could Arne Slot be appointed?

According to the Daily Star, the Feyenoord boss is on a shortlist of candidates as chairman Daniel Levy continues to search for a successor to the departed Italian, who left the club during the international break.

It's thought that the 44-year-old is a 'strong contender' as his side are closing in on the Eredivisie title ahead of Ajax, with ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino set to reject a sensational return to Hotspur Way and Julian Nagelsmann taking time out before his next role, having been sacked by Bayern Munich recently.

The Lilywhites are in crisis off the pitch - Conte is gone and sporting director Fabio Paratici is on a leave of absence as he appeals his worldwide FIFA suspension.

Slot's Spurs would be exciting

If supporters wanted the complete opposite of what they've been bestowed with under the likes of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte in recent seasons, then Slot is just that.

His De Stadionclub outfit have been one of the most exciting teams in Europe since his took the helm in 2021/22, leading them to the Europa Conference League final in his first campaign, only being beaten by the Special One's AS Roma side.

Boasting a 63.3% win rate in charge of the Feyenoord, Slot has been described as an attack-minded "maniac" by Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan.

“The best thing about Arne Slot is that he is probably the best attacking coach I have seen in the last 35-40 years at Feyenoord," he told talkSPORT before later adding: "He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.

"He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

In essence, Levy could well find Tottenham their very own version of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, given this rave review and the numbers do back it up.

As per FBref, only Ajax have outranked Slot's side for total progressive passes, total passes into the penalty area and total touches of the ball, suggesting that they not only dominate possession but are also constantly trying to attack the opposition.

A stark contrast to Spurs under Conte, who rank seventh in the Premier League for total progressive passes and total passes into the penalty area, as well as fifth for total touches of the ball, so whilst a tad more dominant than some teams, they clearly weren't making the most of their possession.

What makes the 44-year-old an even more intriguing prospect is the fact that he still sets up his team to be "difficult to beat" - as described in his own words last season - and that is something that we rarely saw under the plethora of dogmatic, defensive-heavy managers that have come and gone since the sacking of Pochettino.

Therefore, the Spurs hierarchy - whoever is making the decisions right now - must look to seal this "exciting" manager - as also hailed by van der Kraan - because it's clear that the club needs a fresh, more progressive outlook on the pitch and few options are better than Slot.