Tottenham Hotspur will have to 'tread carefully' in their hunt for a new manager amid links to Arne Slot and need to be careful as they eye up bringing in Antonio Conte's successor, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Arne Slot?

According to Sky Sports News, Feyenoord boss Slot is said to have elected to stay at his current employers despite interest from the Lilywhites in appointing him.

The 44-year-old spoke about his situation in a recent interview, saying: "I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other clubs' interest in me. Although I am thankful my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year." "There is not - and there has not - been transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting [with Feyenoord] was exclusively for an extension.

Football Insider report that the Dutchman has a reported £6 million release clause in his contract, though there has not been a 'breakthrough' in recent discussions between Slot and Tottenham.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the state of play surrounding Slot on Twitter, stating: "Arne Slot will sign a new contract at Feyenoord very soon. The agreement has been reached during yesterday’s meeting and it will be sealed soon. Slot decision won’t change. He’s set to stay and won’t join Tottenham."

Slot has done a stellar job at Feyenoord this season and led his side to the Eredivisie title for only the second time since the turn of the millennium.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has cited the past example of Nuno Espirito Santo and how he was reportedly out of the running then came back into consideration before taking the job as a reason why it's important to be 'careful' regarding Spurs' manager search.

Jones told FFC: "I think Slot's vision has been sold, as far as I understand, there are people definitely on board with it. We're not at the end of discussions yet and a final appointment being made and we always have to tread carefully with Tottenham because of what's happened in the past. I mean, if, if you think of what happened when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as manager, I mean, he'd been ruled out by all intents and purposes weeks before that, and then came back into the running, so I've always careful around Tottenham and where I where I commit."

Why have Tottenham Hotspur taken so long to appoint a new boss?

Hiring managers in work is always difficult, though even sounding out coaches not in employment comes with its complications, none more so that Julian Nagelsmann, who at one point looked to be the preferred candidate for the role.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Nagelsmann will not be appointed as Tottenham's new manager and was never in the running on a serious level, which contrasts with claims made by The Times, who claim talks will resume with the former Bayern Munich man and he wants assurances over the sporting director position in N17.

Appointing a new boss is a hard task to complete in any walk of life and it wouldn't be surprising if there was a few twists and turns left to go at Tottenham as they search for Conte's replacement.

For now, at least, all focus at the club will be on their trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday as they try to salvage some form of continental qualification heading into 2023/24.