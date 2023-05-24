Tottenham Hotspur manager candidate Arne Slot will have an interview with the club to see if the two parties are a 'good match' for each other, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Arne Slot?

As per The Daily Mail, Slot is set to become Tottenham manager if his agent Rafaela Pimenta can negotiate his exit from Feyenoord, with the 44-year-old said to be Daniel Levy's preferred choice for the role.

Nothing can be decided until Pimenta meets with Feyenoord CEO Dennis te Kloese in Rotterdam, though it is believed that Spurs may incur a compensation bill of £10 million to be able to hire the Dutchman.

Football Insider claim that discussions between Tottenham and Slot are at an 'advanced stage' and he has 'hugely impressed' Spurs' chiefs with his vision for the club.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Slot was one of the top candidates for the job on Twitter, stating: "Negotiations between Nagelsmann and Tottenham have not resumed, at this stage. No changes: he'd only consider the job with supportive sporting director. Arne Slot, concrete option discussed internally; while Luis Enrique, Amorim and Postecoglou remain on Levy list."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Slot and Tottenham need to 'understand' if they indeed 'compliment' each other as Spurs look to find the right candidate.

Jones told FFC: "I mean, Slot's obviously got an interview and stuff, so it is a chance for both parties to feel each other out and to understand how they could help each other moving forward and how they can complement each other. I think it's an interesting conversation to be had to see whether it is definitely a good match. That's the stage that we're at with that."

Would Arne Slot be a good fit for Tottenham Hotspur as manager?

Slot offers something different as a prospective Spurs manager and could help lead the club through a much-needed transition on the field.

Of course, his exploits have earned him plaudits from around Europe this term, as his Feyenoord side cruised to the Eredivisie title, becoming champions of the Netherlands for only the second time this century, as per BBC Sport.

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan has compared Slot to Pep Guardiola due to his tactical methodology, stating to talkSPORT: “It’s a risk. But then again, this man is in demand. He’s brought the best style of football I’ve seen for 40 years at the club. It’s almost a copy of Pep Guardiola’s style. That’s what the people love and probably, that is why Daniel Levy is considering him as the ideal candidate to change something at Spurs finally.”

Slot is highly rated in footballing circles and his appointment would boost morale at Tottenham going into next season as they look to erase a disappointing 2022/23 campaign from their memory.