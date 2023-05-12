Tottenham Hotspur manager candidate Arne Slot could be a 'really interesting appointment' in north London to permanently succeed Antonio Conte, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Arne Slot?

Earlier this month, ESPN reported that Feyenoord boss Slot has turned into a 'serious contender' for the managerial vacancy at Tottenham alongside former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The report states that 44-year-old Slot is under contract at his current employers until 2025, though he has a clause in his agreement that would allow him to join a Premier League side in 2024.

As per 1908.nl, Feyenoord want to give Slot a substantial pay rise to keep him at De Kuip for at least one more year and to prevent interest from the likes of Spurs, who are said to have a 'more than dormant' attraction towards the Bergentheim-born manager.

Slot has led Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie and they require just one victory to become Dutch champions for the first time since 2017, something which could be secured if they defeat Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Slot could be a good fit for Tottenham if they were able to prize him away from Feyenoord.

Brown told FFC: "I believe Spurs need the next Pochettino. I don't believe they need Pochettino right now or a Nagelsmann or someone who's going to demand a huge budget and moan every week like Conte did and just be constantly making excuses. I think they need someone to change that club from the ground up and that, to me, feels like a younger, hungrier manager who has something to prove, plays exciting football and can get hold of that squad and really change it. Maybe that is Slot; he is the type who, if given time and the right support, I think would be a really interesting appointment."

Who else have Tottenham Hotspur looked at for their vacant manager position?

Spurs have looked at several other candidates other than Slot and Nagelsmann for their vacant manager position as they seek to replace Conte as head coach finally.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, ex-Leicester City man Brendan Rodgers and Burnley's Vincent Kompany are just some of the names that have been linked with the role.

Of course, all of these contenders have different qualities that they would bring to N17, creating a dilemma for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as he looks to finally provide some stability at the club.

For now, at least, Ryan Mason is in temporary charge and will look to motivate his side to finish the campaign in a strong fashion ahead of what is set to be a busy summer at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.