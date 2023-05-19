This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Tottenham Hotspur are still in the hunt for a new manager to permanently replace Antonio Conte in north London and will need someone to come in capable of arresting their slump on the field moving forward.

Spurs currently languish in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have a fight on their hands to secure continental qualification, which will surely enhance their chances of being able to appoint a high-calibre new manager to oversee a busy summer.

Several candidates have been linked with the role; however, former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in the running for the position, as per Sky Sports.

Another contender for the vacancy that hasn't dropped out of the race is Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who has all the requisite qualities needed to rebuild Tottenham and take them back to competing among the elite of English football.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham's manager chase?

As per The Sun, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is still in the 'sights' of Tottenham as a potential option to become their new manager despite the Dutch giants' efforts to keep hold of him.

The 44-year-old is said to have been offered a new contract involving a significant pay increase and financial backing in charge of Feyenoord, who will ply their trade in the Champions League group stage next term due to winning the Eredivisie title.

Feyenoord comfortably saw off the likes of PSV Eindhoven and Ajax in their triumphant league campaign and have lost just once in 32 matches on their way to being crowned champions, as per Sky Sports.

However, speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Paul Brown has said that Tottenham now need to find their next Pochettino to help cultivate their squad rather than reverting to managers just based on their trophy record, with Roberto De Zerbi mooted.

Brown told FFC: "I think there are managers around too, I think De Zerbi deserves to be looked at by Spurs too really. I just think Spurs have gone down the route of trying to aim high at high-profile managers with a proven track record of winning the big prizes and it's ended in frustration, disappointment and equanimity. I think it's time to forget about the kind of managers that both Mourinho and Conte were and to go with someone a bit fresher, a bit younger. Spurs need the next Pochettino to start their next project with. It looks like it's going to be a rebuild for Spurs from me. I don't believe the squad really is good enough there to do a whole lot more than they have this season and it might be time to go in a new direction and get someone a bit younger, a bit fresher a bit hungrier."

De Zerbi has preferred a 4-2-3-1 formation during his time at Brighton so far, with a fairly respectable 1.67 points per match. However, this doesn't show just how well he has done on the coast, as the Seagulls have pulled off a number of magnificent results, which includes wins over Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, with a European spot in their sights.

Indeed, like Mauricio Pochettino, De Zerbi has that ruthless streak which is something that Tottenham have been missing at times this season. As well as this, the high press that Pochettino loved to adopt at times is something that has worked wonders or De Zerbi this season, as the high block often results in his side winning the ball back and being put in promising positions.

De Zerbi has also gotten the very best out of a number of players, including Facundo Buananotte and Kaoru Mitoma, who both joined for under £6m respectively. Indeed, getting the very best out of cheap signings was something that Pochettino mastered during his time at Tottenham, as the likes of Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies, Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld are just a number of players who shone in north London, with not one of them costing over £30m.

Pep Guardiola knew he would be a star of the managerial game, stating: "His impact in England will be massive in the future." Mikel Arteta is also a fan, as he stated: "He is someone I have followed." Jurgen Klopp described him as "very influential" (as per Sky Sports).

Of course, given Brighton's position, it remains to be seen as to whether he would make the switch to Tottenham, but regardless of positions, it seems a no-brainer for Daniel Levy to at least approach him.