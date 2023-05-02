Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is "emerging as a serious contender" for the Tottenham Hotspur job alongside Julian Nagelsmann, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

After sacking former boss Antonio Conte, chairman Daniel Levy is yet to make an official appointment with Ryan Mason placed in temporary charge until the end of this Premier League campaign.

Cristian Stellini had taken the reins, but a humbling 6-1 loss away to Newcastle United resulted in the Italian being relieved of his duties - with the search well and truly on for Tottenham's new permanent boss in the background.

Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann has been regularly talked about as candidate for the Spurs job after his talks with Chelsea fell through, which may open the door for Tottenham to make his appointment.

As well as the German, former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is said to have been mentioned, with Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou linked as well.

It is absolutely crucial for Levy to get this next appointment right and win back favour with the Spurs fanbase, coming after the appointments of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte ended disappointingly.

According to ESPN, there has been an update on their manager search, with Slot of Feyenoord 'emerging as a serious contender' for the Lilywhites job as well as Nagelsmann.

It is believed that Spurs may not want to miss out on appointing a lesser-known coach with big potential, coming after the rejected Erik ten Hag in 2021 with the Man United boss now doing a brilliant job at Old Trafford.

Slot is apparently on the club's shortlist with Nagelsmann as Tottenham keep up their hunt behind-the-scenes.

What could Slot bring to Spurs?

The 44-year-old has guided his side to top spot in the Eredivisie, losing just once all season, with Feyenoord also just missing out on a Europa Conference League title last season.

Slot been revered for his ultra-attacking style and has even drawn comparisons with Pep Guardiola, with reporters like Karan Tejawani tipping him to be a success as far back as last year.

"Arne Slot’s done an impressive job with Feyenoord this season, and with AZ in the years before. One of the best coaches in the Netherlands. Adding a European trophy to a fine league season would be a brilliant first campaign."

If Spurs can get him out of Feyenoord, he could be a more-than sound alternative to Nagelsmann.