The agent of a transfer target for both Arsenal and Tottenham has been spotted in North London, according to a recent report.

Spurs and Arsenal battling on and off the pitch

The rivalry between Arsenal and Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham side remains as strong as ever, and with added incentive for both sides heading into the latest instalment.

After drawing 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium back in September, it was Tottenham's turn to play host to Arsenal on Sunday, knowing that a win over their fiercest rivals would be a major boost in their own Champions League aspirations for next season, as well as effectively ending Mikel Arteta's side's hopes of first Premier League title since 2004, where they clinched the Premier League title at White Hart Lane in front of the Spurs faithful.

The match started just about perfectly for the Gunners, whose near unstoppable set piece dominance was helped this time by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg heading in at his own near post, with Kai Havertz then nodding home a similar finish to make it three after Bukayo Saka brilliantly slotted in a second on the break.

Cristian Romero tucked home what looked like a consolation after a mistake from David Raya, and while Son Heung-min's well-taken late penalty set up a nervous finish, Arsenal continue their march towards title glory.

Agent of transfer target spotted in north London

With the battle on the pitch now over for another season, attentions turn to matters off it, and the agent of a player wanted by both halves of North London has been touting his client's services.

The player in question? Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, who Tottenham are believed to hold a strong interest in this summer. However, recent reports have placed Arsenal at the front of the queue for his signature, with the 21-year-old thought to be available for around £60m this summer, far below his £128m release clause.

It has already been confirmed that Sudakov will leave this summer, by no other than Shakhtar's own president Sergei Palkin: “This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs. We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment.

Sudakov's stats this season Appearances 19 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 5

“He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton on Monday, many people asked me about Sudakov.”

Now, Sudakov's agent has been spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, taking to Instagram to show off his time in N17, where he likely met with Spurs representatives to discuss a potential move.

However, The Mirror claim that Spurs are not interested in getting into a bidding war, which Shakhtar managed to spark to good effect over Mykhaylo Mudryk before eventually selling him to London rivals Chelsea, where he has since flattered to deceive.

The image will only serve to further fuel the fire around Sudakov, and will leave Spurs fans hopeful that they can get one over their rivals by agreeing a deal to sign the midfielder ahead of the new season.