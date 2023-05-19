Tottenham Hotspur will need to provide whoever takes over at the club this summer with new signings in the summer transfer window, as the current squad has proven far from good enough in the current campaign.

One man who would certainly improve the north London club's leaky defence is Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte, who is reportedly likely to leave the Etihad this summer and has been targeted by Spurs.

Could Spurs sign Aymeric Laporte?

According to The Times, the Spain international could be sold by Pep Guardiola's side this summer having lost his starting berth in the Premier League this season, with the Citizens also likely to target RB Leipzig sensation Josko Gvardiol.

The report mentions that both Spurs and FC Barcelona would be keen on signing the centre-back, who has made 176 appearances in total for City, helping them to win four league titles thus far, with a fifth likely to be confirmed this weekend.

The 28-year-old was once a regular starter for the Spaniard alongside Ruben Dias but the form of John Stones, as well as the switch to a versatile three-at-the-back with Manuel Akanji on the left, has meant that Laporte has mustered just 10 appearances in the top flight so far this campaign.

A previous report from Football Insider suggested that City would be willing to take a loss on the £57m they paid to Athletic Bilbao, with a bid of £40m likely to be enough to sign him this summer, which could represent a bargain for Daniel Levy given Spurs' defensive woes so far this campaign.

Would Laporte be an upgrade on Lenglet?

Only five teams in the Premier League have conceded more than the Lilywhites this season, which suggests that wholesale changes are required at the back if Spurs are going to re-establish themselves in the top four again in the 2023/24 campaign.

Certainly, Laporte could prove to be a big upgrade on current starter Clement Lenglet in the left-sided centre-back position, with the Barcelona loanee failing to impress during his stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This season has seen the Frenchman make 24 appearances in the Premier League, averaging a disappointing 6.52 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Laporte boasts a 6.67 average rating across his 10 appearances and has also averaged more clearances, committed fewer fouls and has been dribbled past on fewer occasions per game in the Premier League this term.

It was not long ago that Guardiola described Laporte as the "best in the world" in his position and at just 28, the Spanish defender could show his quality at Spurs for a number of seasons to come, and be the ideal first signing of whoever takes over in north London.

His vast experience in the top-flight and international level surely makes him a far more reliable and interesting proposition than the Antonio Conte dud, given the evidence above.

It would also mean that Levy could avoid paying the fee to make Lenglet's move permanent, as it seems clear based on performances and reputation that Laporte would be a far better option for Spurs in the long term.