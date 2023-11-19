Much will be made of Tottenham Hotspur's recent blip - having lost each of their last two Premier League games - yet the fact remains that Ange Postecoglou's side are still just two points behind leaders Manchester City heading into the international break.

Following the doom and gloom of last term - with both Cristian Stellini and Antonio Conte having been shown the door - the future now appears far brighter for those at N17, even with star striker Harry Kane having moved on to pastures new over the summer.

In the Englishman's absence, the Lilywhites have been spearheaded by long-serving sensation, Heung-min Son, the South Korean forward scoring eight league goals thus far after already forming a devastating partnership with summer signing, James Maddison - who boasts five assists already in 2023/24.

Cruelly, the latter man - and teammate Micky van de Ven - are now set to be out until the New Year with injury, while recent games have also seen Postecoglou's ranks depleted by the dismissals of Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie.

Those woes have thus far exposed a real lack of depth in the Spurs ranks, with the previously outcast Eric Dier forced to start against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, with new recruits seemingly needed across the park heading into the January window.

Tottenham transfer targets

Having already secured Pedro Porro from Portuguese side, Sporting CP earlier this year, the north Londoners could well return to Lisbon in order to snap up the likes of Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves, with the pair both reportedly of interest to Daniel Levy and co.

Equally, one eye-catching report that has emerged over the past week is the Premier League side's apparent interest in promising England youngster, Samuel Iling-Junior, with the 20-year-old currently catching the eye at Serie A side, Juventus.

As per the Independent's Miguel Delaney, Tottenham are 'looking at' the emerging talent amid the need to add further depth to their attacking ranks, in particular, with the young wideman also providing the benefit of being able to feature in the centre of the park if required.

The former Chelsea youth asset - who left Stamford Bridge back in 2020 - does have a contract until 2025 with the Old Lady, although Delaney indicated that Spurs' strong relationship with the Serie A side could pay dividends, having signed the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in recent times.

The piece also noted that Iling-Junior would fit with the club's model of signing up-and-coming talent, with 21-year-old, Destiny Udogie, for instance, having been snapped up from another Italian outfit - Udinese - in the summer of 2022, prior to belatedly moving to England this summer.

Bringing the Juve man into the fold alongside the likes of Udogie, Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson would be an exciting prospect indeed, with such a deal certainly one to look out for in 2024.

Samuel Iling-Junior's style of play

As a left-footed asset who can operate as a wing-back or a more attack-minded role, Iling-Junior has perhaps unsurprisingly earned comparisons to Bayern Munich speedster, Alphonso Davies, as per talent scout Jacek Kulig, yet the likeness could perhaps just as easily be made between himself and a legend of Spurs folklore, Gareth Bale, with the now-retired superstar beginning life at left-back before transitioning into a devastating wing wizard.

Described as a "flamboyant winger" and noted for his "pace", "acceleration" and "athleticism" - as per Kulig - it is clear to see that Iling-Junior has the physical traits to be a possible heir to Bale in north London, with the Welshman also hailed for his "frightening" speed by Real Madrid legend, Zinedine Zidane, prior to moving to the Bernabeu a decade ago.

That likeness can also be seen in a description of the Juventus starlet's talents by Eurosport's Michele Neri, who recently stated: “Iling Junior is a very quick player, who loves to take on opposing full-backs and attack the vertical spaces, in a very direct way.

"He is a left winger who can also play as a right winger if needed. He has a great sense for dribbling and a speed from a standing start that other Juventus players do not have."

Those of a Tottenham persuasion don't need reminding of Bale's ability to offer a 'direct' threat from either flank, with the Cardiff native memorably scoring that hat-trick against Inter Milan in the Champions League back in 2010.

Like the former Spurs star, however, Postecoglou's winter target is no mere headless chicken as he has the quality to match when in possession, having been hailed as an "assist machine" by Neri for his quality service from the flanks.

While still in the infancy of his senior career, the England U21 international has chalked up one goal and three assists in 22 games for his current side to date, including registering one assist from just four league appearances in 2023/24.

The signs are that Iling-Junior could have a bright future in the game and under the watchful eye of Postecoglou, he could well seek to mirror Bale's rise to stardom in Lilywhite.

Gareth Bale's statistics at Tottenham

Like Iling-Junior - who could command a fee of around £21m - Bale was snapped up as a player of potential rather than undoubted quality when signing from Southampton as a teenager back in 2007, with Levy forking out roughly £10m on the eye-catching full-back.

Despite a rocky start to life in the capital, amid a dismal run of 24 Premier League games without a win, the towering athlete eventually cemented himself as a key figure at White Hart Lane, while catching the eye of those further afield following that night at San Siro.

Gareth Bale's Premier League record Season Games Goals Assists 07/08 8 2 1 08/09 16 0 0 09/10 23 3 5 10/11 30 7 2 11/12 36 10 14 12/13 33 21 8 20/21 20 11 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

A "unique" talent when at his best, as lauded by Zidane, Bale ultimately departed in the summer of 2013 after having scored 21 goals and contributed eight assists in just 33 league games in his final season at N17.

Having later returned for a second spell on loan in 2020, the goalscoring machine's overall record for the club stands at 72 goals and 58 assists in just 236 games in all competitions, proving that not only was he a clinical figure in front of goal himself, but also something of an 'assist machine' in his own right.

Attempting to emulate such heroics is no easy task, yet the stylistic similarities between Bale and Iling-Junior should have pulses racing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, if a deal can be agreed in 2024.