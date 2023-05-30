While Tottenham Hotspur are still yet to decide who will be their next permanent manager, a further issue for the Lilywhites is the uncertainty surrounding the future of talisman, Harry Kane, with the England skipper having been linked with a move away from the club of late.

The 29-year-old isn't the only Spurs man whose future at the club is somewhat up in the air, however, with it also unclear as to whether on-loan winger, Dejan Kulusevski will remain at N17 beyond the end of the season.

The Sweden international was signed on an 18-month loan deal from Juventus back in January 2022, with Sky Sports revealing at the time that the move included a £29.2m obligation to buy that would be triggered if certain 'sporting criteria' were met.

With the north Londoners having since missed out on the Champions League - as well as European qualification altogether - it would appear that it is no longer a certainty that Kulusevski will be signed on a permanent deal, with reports in Italy suggesting that the 23-year-old could be set for a return to Turin.

The player himself revealed on Sunday that he was unsure as to whether he would be staying put at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with there a potential for Spurs to have make do without the one-time Parma man next term.

Who could replace Kulusevski at Tottenham?

While the loss of the Stockholm native would appear a notable blow - having previously been a "real asset" to the club, according to pundit Paul Robinson - Tottenham could well ease that setback by snapping up a new recruit this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, one potential target that is on the club's radar is Leicester City sensation, Harvey Barnes, with the 25-year-old seemingly now looking even more likely to depart following the Foxes' relegation to the Championship.

The dynamic winger - who could command a fee of around £40m - could well allow the Lilywhites to forget all about Kulusevski, with the Englishman having dazzled this season despite Leicester's collective woes.

While the on-loan Spurs man contributed just two goals and seven assists in the top flight this term from the flanks, Barnes, by contrast, proved a far more clinical presence at the King Power Stadium, scoring 13 goals in 34 league outings.

That has ensured that the one-time West Bromwich Albion loanee ranks in the top 6% in Europe's top five leagues among those in his position for non-penalty goals, while Kulusevski ranks in just the bottom 8% in that regard.

Although Barnes has typically operated on the opposite side to that of the Swede, the Burnley-born speedster has previously slotted into a right-wing role at times in his career to date, ensuring he could well be a solution in that starting berth for Spurs.

The 5 foot 9 ace - who has been described as "unbelievable" by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the past - also provides the benefit of his defensive ability as he ranks in the top 13% for aerial duels won, while Kulusevski ranks in just the bottom 8% for that same metric.

As such, Spurs could well consider allowing Kulusevski to return to the Old Lady if they can prise the Englishman from the Midlands side this summer...